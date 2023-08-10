Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade Get Flirty with Fruit in Steamy New 'Fall in Love with Me' Music Video

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star and the country singer share a bubble bath and feed each other fruit in the clip

MorganWadeVevo/YouTube Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade

Morgan Wade and Kyle Richards are turning up the heat — for fun.

The country singer, 28, released the music video for her single "Fall in Love with Me" — which features Richards as her love interest — on Thursday.

MorganWadeVevo/YouTube Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade

The opening moments of the video features The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star watching Wade from her window while she pours water on her head and moves into the house next door. Richards plays her glamorous neighbor who exercises in high heels and writes Wade a letter on a typewriter in a gown — leaning into the glitz of her reality TV show.

Later, the pair feed each other fruit, share a bubble bath and almost exchange a kiss.

MorganWadeVevo/YouTube Morgan Wade and Kyle Richards

Related: Who Is Morgan Wade? All About the Country Musician

At the end of the visual, Richards, 54, shows up at the "Wilder Days" singer's house with a bouquet of flowers, and as she lets the reality TV star in, she winks at the camera.

Richards' husband Mauricio Umansky — from whom she is currently separated — commented on the video when it went live on Instagram.

"🔥🔥🔥So good," he wrote in the comments.

In a joint Instagram video last week, the pair revealed their plans to co-star in the "Fall in Love with Me" music video, revealing they wanted to have the last laugh when it came to speculation around their friendship.

"I've done several music videos and every time there's someone in it they always assume we're dating or something's going on," Wade explained. "If you go on the Internet, you'll see people are obsessed with us being friends."

"We thought it would kind of be a good idea to kind of poke fun at that and troll the trolls a little bit," Wade shared. "The Internet is going to be popping off about this one I'm sure."

Story continues

MorganWadeVevo/YouTube Morgan Wade and Kyle Richards

Related: Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade 'Poke Fun' at Relationship Buzz in 'Fall in Love with Me' Music Video

The Bravo star also discussed how their friendship blossomed, which happened after she followed Wade and received a DM from the "Psychopath" singer.

Richards' collaboration with Wade comes roughly one month after she and her husband of 27 years — Mauricio Umansky — announced their separation.

A source close to the pair told PEOPLE: "Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof. They remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family."

MorganWadeVevo/YouTube Morgan Wade and Kyle Richards







For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.