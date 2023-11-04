Kyle Richards and Morgan Richards Were 'Dying' Laughing at Comparisons to “Wayne's World”

'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star tells PEOPLE it was "really weird" to Wade to see people dressing up as them for Halloween, but she thinks it's "funny"

Leah Puttkammer/Getty

Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade can find the humor in fans' fascination about them.

Amid speculation about the status of their bond, the two stars' similar outfits recently drew comparisons to Wayne's World besties Wayne (Mike Myers) and Garth (Dana Carvey). But it may come as a surprise that Richards, 54, and Wade, 28, find the comparisons comical.

"It's really funny because they had the picture making fun of us where it was a complete coincidence. It is like your best friends, you show up. We do this all the time. Well, we have almost the same outfit on," The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star tells PEOPLE at Bravocon 2023 while promoting her Nexxus Unbreakable Care Collection partnership. "So we were going driving, we were filming that documentary, and I went to go pick her up and I was like, 'Really?' And we both had our ripped jeans, sneakers and whatever, and baseball cap and whatever."

Richards continued, "So there's pictures of us looking like Wayne's World. Wayne and Garth! We were dying. I was laughing so I could barely breathe. And she's like, 'No, absolutely not!' I was like, 'The funny thing is, it's so accurate.'"

The Bravolebrity noted that it was "so accurate" that "it was embarrassing." She adds, "I'm like, 'But this is how I do look when I'm just not thinking no one's looking.' I was like, 'What can I say?'"

Related: Kyle Richards Reacts to Fans Dressing as Her and Pal Morgan Wade for Halloween

Richards also notes that it was "really weird" for Wade to see fans dressing up as the pair for Halloween. "For me. I've been dealing with that ... but not with her."



Story continues

For Richards, who's been in the entertainment industry since she was a child, though: "It's really funny."



Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Kyle Richards is pictured at 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen'.

While her unintended twinning with Wade may have inspired a few playful jokes, Richards is very confident in her hair and makeup skills, making her partnership with Nexxus all the more perfect. "I do my hair and makeup quite often myself on the show. Unless I did a sit-down interview in the beginning seasons, and even [for] some of those, I did my own hair and makeup," she says, noting that her hair gives her "confidence."

"I mean, I can have my hair looking great and everything else a mess, and I feel good about myself," she adds. "So I always take really good care of my hair. I always have."

Related: Kyle Richards' Husband Mauricio Umansky Deems Flirty New Morgan Wade Video Three-Flame-Emoji Hot: 'So Good'

Richards and Wade previously sparked relationship rumors as the two spent more time together amid the Halloween Ends actress’s separation from Mauricio Umansky, her husband of 27 years.

Following the speculation, Richards and Wade poked fun at the dating rumors in a flirty music video for Wade’s single “Fall in Love with Me,” the musician confirmed to PEOPLE that they were definitely not an item.

“We’re friends,” she said. "The Internet’s a dumb place."

Related: RHOBH: Kyle Richards Said Mauricio Umansky 'Should Be Looking at My Body Closer' When He Didn't Know All of Her Tattoos

On Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen last month, Richards confirmed the same, calling Wade "absolutely one of my best, best friends in the world."

"We’re all very close," she said, explaining she and former RHOBH costar Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave both met Wade at the same time and communicate every morning on a group chat with their other friend, Jen. "We all wake up very early — Teddi, Jen, Morgan, myself, we’re up at like, 4 a.m., it’s ridiculous, to work out. We have that in common. So that was the first text every day. And we all became very, very close."

As for rumors that the two were romantically involved, Richards said that she only thought that speculation spread because of Wade's appearance.

"If she didn’t have all those tattoos, people would not say that. I mean, I’m with my friends all the time, they don’t pay attention," she noted, before joking that she and Mellencamp Arroyave also heard similar gossip about their friendship. "Although they did say that about us. We were accused of this as well. But anyway..."

Related: Kyle Richards Says She Was the Driving Force Behind Separation from Husband Mauricio Umansky

Richards met Wade in 2022 after the reality star joked she "stalked" the country musician on Instagram after listening to her music.

"We met up in person for the 1st time," Richards said on Instagram in February 2022. "The most unlikely of friendships some may think but kinship knows no boundaries 💞"

Their bond continued to flourish from there, with the "Wilder Days" singer taking Richards as her plus-one to the Americana Music Awards that September. They also attended the iHeartRadio Music Festival together.



Related: Mauricio Umansky Declares His 'Love' for Morgan Wade After Wife Kyle Richards Played Up Romance Buzz

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The speculation about the pair's relationship status ramped up after PEOPLE exclusively broke the news of Richards' separation from Umansky in July.

At the time, the couple denied rumors they were getting divorced in a joint statement posted to Instagram: "In regards to the news that came out about us today … Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue. However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone's part."

Richards and Umansky added that "although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately."

"While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative," they concluded. "Thank you for the love and support. Kyle & Mauricio."

For more of PEOPLE's BravoCon coverage, click here.

BravoCon 2023 is taking place through Sunday at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.