Kyle Richards Meets Rihanna and A$AP Rocky While Shopping in Aspen with Mauricio Umansky

Rihanna is a known Bravo fan and was reportedly thrilled to meet 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star Kyle Richards during the shopping outing at Kemo Sabe

TIMMSY / BACKGRID; MediaPunch / BACKGRID From left: Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, and Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky

Rihanna is living her best Bravo fangirl life after meeting Kyle Richards at a boutique in Aspen, Colorado!

In photos obtained by TMZ, the Fenty Beauty mogul, 35, and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 54, were seen shopping at a western apparel store called Kemo Sabe.

The duo arrived separately; Rihanna arrived with her partner A$AP Rocky and their children after hours to shop in a private room. Kyle made her appearance shortly after for VIP shopping.

According to the outlet, an employee told the Bravolebrity that the "Diamonds" singer was there. When she asked if the two could meet, Rihanna — who is a known Bravo and Housewives fan — replied with an enthusiastic "f--- yes!"

The two reportedly embraced each other in a hug and engaged in conversation. Later, Kyle's husband, Mauricio Umansky, and their daughters joined to meet the famed songstress and A$AP Rocky, according to TMZ.

The "Work" singer wore light-washed jeans, a grey hoodie and a white coat as she exited the shop. She accessorized her look with denim boots, a turquoise belt, a Louis Vuitton clutch and a brown cowboy hat with turquoise detail.

Meanwhile, Kyle was dressed in a black top with a denim button-down and black leather pants. She also wore a brown cowboy hat, black cowboy boots and paired the outfit with turquoise jewelry.

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty; Monica Schipper/Getty Rihanna (left) and Kyle Richards

Amid their separation, Kyle and Mauricio spent Christmas as a family after PEOPLE confirmed their separation in July.

Sharing a small glimpse into the reality bunch's celebrations in Aspen, the RHOBH vet posted a snap on her Instagram Story of herself posing alongside daughter Alexia.

Kyle's second eldest daughter also shared a video on her Instagram Story of Mauricio dancing alongside her big sister, Farrah Brittany (née Aldjufrie).

On their daughter Sophia's Instagram Story, she gave an inside look at more of the family's fun, which included karaoke adventures and dancing at a DJ set by The Chainsmokers. Sophia also shared wintery photos featuring all four sisters, captioning the post: "my favorite sisters 😆🤍."

In posts of his holiday own, Mauricio posed alongside one of the family's dogs, writing, "Merry Christmas 🎄 wishing everyone a very Merry Christmas."



