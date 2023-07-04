Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Were Super "Affectionate" With Each Other During Their Last Red Carpet

The internet is still reeling (REEL! ING!) from People's report that Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky have separated after 27 years of marriage, and now a source is out here telling Page Six that they were being all kinds of cozy at the Homeless Not Toothless gala in April.

Per the insider, Mauricio was being “very affectionate” with Kyle, and posed with his hand on her lower back. Apparently he also was out here looking supportive while she took solo pics, and “He seemed very happy to be spending the evening with Kyle."



If you're a pics or it didn't happen person, here ya go:

Meanwhile, Kyle and Mauricio released a statement about their relationship late last night, explaining that they aren't getting divorced but that this has been "the most challenging year" of their marriage.

"In regards to the news that came out about us today... Any claims regarding divorcing are untrue," they wrote on their respective Instagram accounts. "However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously."

They added, "There has been no wrongdoing on anyone's part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative. Thank you for the love and support, Kyle & Mauricio."

