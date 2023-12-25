All the Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Separation Rumors, Explained

Getty

No rest for Bravo fans. Barely a month after Scandoval finally played out on our screens, People reported that Real Housewives of Beverly Hills power couple Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky separated after 27 years of marriage.

The pair first met in 1994, were married in 1996, and have three children: Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15. Richards also shares a 34-year-old daughter, Farrah Brittany, with ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie. The former child star and the real estate mogul joined the original cast of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in 2010 and have remained steadfast in their love throughout their ups and downs.

“I’ve never kissed anybody else since I met my husband,” Richards told Entertainment Tonight in 2021, revealing she even had the script of her Christmas movie Housewives of the North Pole changed to include just a cheek kiss from her onscreen love interest.

So what happened? Who is the fan-favorite Bravo couple now? Is love even real?! Here's everything we know about Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's rumored separation.

People announced their alleged split on July 3.

A source told the publication: “Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof. They remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family.”

Hours later the pair denied divorce rumors but confirmed they’ve had a “rough year.”

In a joint statement on Instagram, Richards and Umansky denied that any “wrongdoing” led to their marriage trouble. “In regards to the news that came out about us today…any claims regarding divorcing are untrue,” Richards shared on her Instagram. “However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously.”

The statement continued, “There has been no wrongdoing on anyone's part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative.”

They were reportedly spotted together by fans that night.

On July 3, celeb gossip account DeuxMoi shared a photo of Umansky and Richards in Aspen. The fan who sent the photo claimed they spotted the pair that night. “Kyle and Mau eating together, right now, in Aspen,” the source said.

They also denied divorce rumors in April.

After being spotted without her wedding ring in February, Richards denied her marriage was in trouble. “(A) I haven’t been wearing my big diamond ring, because there’s a lot of crime these days and I’m like, ‘I’m not comfortable,’” Richards told Page Six in April. “And (b), I had just come from the gym lifting weights, so I was like, ‘That thing sparked that?’”

She continued, “When this stuff would come up before, I would, like, cry and I was devastated. But now I’m more like, ‘Okay, I’ve done this before. Let’s do this. Bring it on. Come on. Let’s see what you got for me here.’” Richards also added, “I am in my unbothered era when it comes to that. That is for sure.”

Umansky also denied divorce rumors in April. “We’re not getting divorced,” he said on Two T’s In a Pod podcast, per Us Weekly. “I mean, it’s so dumb. [There’s] that one stupid story that came out there and then the girls all, you know, decided to talk about it on the Housewives and so now it’s a storyline. So there’s definitely some stories out there and Kyle and I address it and we’ll take it from there. It is what it is.”

Umansky was once accused of having an affair with RHOBH costar Dorit Kemsley.

Kemsley shut down the rumor in August 2022, when Bravo alum Dana Wilkey posted about the fan theory on Instagram. “Is something wrong with you woman?” Kemsley replied to the post, per Us Weekly. “Or are you just so miserable in your life you have nothing better to do? You’re definitely one of the thirstiest people I’ve ever seen, I guess it’s just as simple as that? 🤷🏼‍♀️ Kyle and Mau are our friends and my kids call them uncle and auntie. Do you think this is ok for my kids to see when it’s a disgusting lie? If this is the only way you can make a buck then so be it but at least have some decency and stop trying to peddle false narratives especially when you know there is ZERO truth behind it and your whole motive is to just hurt people for no reason.”

There’s also speculation about the relationship between Richards and country singer Morgan Wade.

Following People's report, fans have started analyzing the relationship between Richards and Wade, who fans believe share matching rings and matching tattoos. “This feels like the lightning bolt necklace situation,” one fan wrote in an Instagram comment, referring to the infamous Vanderpump Rules cheating scandal.

In August, both women announced that the reality star will star as Wade's love interest in the 28-year-old country star's upcoming music video “Fall in Love with Me.” (More on that below.)

“I've done several music videos, and every time there's someone in it, they always assume we're dating or something's going on,” Wade said in the teaser video they shared on Instagram on August 4. “If you go on the internet, you'll see people are obsessed with us being friends.”

She continued, “We thought it would kind of be a good idea to kind of poke fun at that and troll the trolls a little bit. The internet is going to be popping off about this one I'm sure.”

Richards added, “Well, if they're gonna talk, you might as well give them something to talk about.”

Thirteen years ago, a psychic made a dark prediction about their marriage.

In season one of RHOBH, medium Allison DuBois warned Richards that she and her husband would have “nothing in common” once their children got older. “He will never emotionally fulfill you—ever. Know that,” she said at the time. “He will never emotionally fulfill you, but you will stay with him, and he will take care of you. And as soon as the kids are bigger, you'll have nothing in common.”

Richards scoffed at the advice, saying, “What are you talking about? Have you seen my husband? I mean, hello!”

DuBois reacted to the new separation rumors with an Instagram post on July 3. “My phone is blowing up from reporters now that Kyle and Mauricio have separated. So, here’s my comment,” DuBois wrote alongside a screenshot from the throwback episode. “I don’t wish Kyle ill, I hope she finds what she’s looking for. I guess I’m the only one who 'saw' this coming. People kept telling me I was picking up on Camille’s divorce NOT Kyle (Okay, you arm chair psychics can sit down now). Mic drop #housewives #housewivesofbeverlyhills #medium.”

Erika Jayne has weighed in.

“I’m going to let Kyle really explain, but they’re not splitting,” the RHOBH star told Billboard in an interview shared on TikTok on July 14. “They have had a very hard time. They’ve acknowledged that. And I think it's best that she—throughout this season—tells her own story because I remember when I was going through my divorce/disaster scandal, there were a lot of people speaking that really didn’t know what I was going through and they filled in the blanks, and I don't want to do that for her.”

She continued, “It's been very hard. And you'll get to see that. And she will be able to explain herself.”

Their marriage is reportedly a “work in progress.”

In late July, a source told Entertainment Tonight that the couple are working hard on their marriage in the hopes of keeping their family “unified.”

“Kyle and Mauricio’s relationship is a work in progress. She is taking things day by day,” the source said, noting that the couple's daughters are their top priority. “Regardless of what the future holds, they both want to have a consistently healthy, trustworthy, loving, and honest dynamic. Their kids are hoping for the best.”

Wade and Richards released their racy music video—and Umansky has weighed in with a reaction.

In the video for Wade's new track, “Fall in Love With Me,” which dropped August 10, Richards has a cameo as Wade's lover. In the vid, the women flirt at the gym, feed each other whipped cream and watermelon, and share a romantic bubble bath. They even—gasp!—almost kiss.

If Umansky was at all bothered by this reference to his wife's rumored affair, he hasn't shown it. On Wade and Richard's shared Instagram post announcing the video, he commented, “🔥🔥🔥 So good.”

Richards and Umansky have been spotted on a family vacation.

On August 20, Sophia Umansky shared a family photo featuring both her parents from their recent Italian vacation. “Last night in Positano,” the 23-year-old captioned the photo dump.

Richards commented on her daughter's post, writing, “❤️ slaying in Positano 👸🏻.”

Prior to Sophia's post, Richards had posted a vacation photo without her husband, which caused a lot of fan speculation and question in the comments. “Where’s the hubby????” one fan asked, to which another replied, “She has already publicly addressed that they have had a tough year in their marriage, what else do you want her to do?”

Richards updated fans on how she’s doing amid the separation.

During an Amazon Live session with fans, Richards shared a concise but vulnerable update on how she and Umansky are holding up. “That’s a very loaded question,” Richards replied to a curious fan. “You know this has been very hard to do [because] it’s playing out with so many people having eyes on us and [with us] being in the public eye.”

Richards seemed to imply she and Umansky remain on good terms, having just returned from a family vacation in Italy. But the reality star declined to share more because it's “just too much to deal with right now.”

“Obviously we care about each other a lot,” she concluded.

Umansky joined the cast of Dancing With the Stars.

Umansky is announced as a contestant on the forthcoming season of Dancing With the Stars. After rehearsals for the show, he confirmed to TMZ that Richards intends to support him by showing up for DWTS live tapings. He wasn't sure whether Richards's BFF and alleged beau Morgan Wade would accompany her or not but expressed warm feelings for the country star. Richards and Wade were spotted looking “very intimate” in Paris earlier the same week.

“I love her,” Umansky said of Wade. “Yeah, she’s great.”

On September 26, Richards cheered on Umansky from the Dancing With the Stars live audience.

Umansky vehemently denies separation...before confirming the separation.

On September 28, Umansky denied the separation during an appearance on The Agency Dallas’s Red Mic podcast. “We were dealing with our own things, kind of, super quietly and internally, just our own issues,” he said, per Page Six. “I mean, certainly, we’re not separated. We’re not divorced at this point. We are not any of that stuff.”

He continued, “You know it’s been an amazing 26 years and it’s been a difficult one year. Most marriages have bad months, bad weeks, bad years.”

However, Umansky clarified that the pair were indeed separated in a TMZ interview on September 28. What he meant to say is that divorce is not currently on the table. “Divorce is not part of our conversation right now. That is not part of what we’re dealing with. We’re dealing with a separation,” he said, per Page Six, adding that they are “not ready to throw in the towel yet” after “26 amazing years.”

The DWTS contestant also addressed those Morgan Wade rumors. “There is no doubt in my mind that Kyle has not slept or cheated with Morgan Wade. They are really great friends,” he said. “They are filming stuff together, they’re doing stuff together. They are not in a relationship.”

Umansky and Richards acknowledge rumors he cheated for the first time.

In a new clip from the upcoming 13th season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Richards appears to acknowledge longstanding rumors that Umansky has cheated. In the clip, Umansky says, “I'm just glad it's you out there having an affair.” Richards responds drily, “For once, it's me.”

Now, before we all start screaming and clutching our pearls and freaking out, it's equally possible that the ex-couple was referring to the gossip mill claiming they've been having affairs, and not actual real-life affairs. But this is RHOBH, so anything is possible.

Umansky *dances* around relationship rumors involving his DWTS pro partner.

Umansky has not addressed the photos, published by TMZ, that seem to show him holding hands with his Dancing With the Stars partner Emma Slater, adding fuel to the rumors that the two of them are dating. But he did post a long Instagram caption about dedicating his October 24th DWTS performance to Richards and his kids.

“Tonight’s Dance on @dancingwiththestars is about life and how it’s not always perfect and when you think it’s impossible to move mountains and you’re at your lowest moment and you think all doors are closed you need to rise up and rise unafraid and move mountains,” Umansky wrote, alongside a photo carousel that included stills from his and Slater's modern dance routine and throwback snapshots of himself and Richards. “My time was 1996 when Kyle and I got married and Alexia was born," Umansky's caption continues. "We had Farrah and Alexia. I was 26 when I was fired from my job and was broke. Kyle was my rock and together we rose up and we rose up 1000 x and we moved mountains a lot of them. It’s been an incredible journey. Tonight’s dance is dedicated to Kyle and my Family.”

Richards says she needed “freedom” and “space” from her husband.

In a new promo for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which dropped during Richards's appearance on Live! With Kelly and Mark on October 27, Dorit Kemsley points out that Richards and Umanski have been spending a lot of time apart. “I feel like I needed a little freedom—freedom and some space,” Richards responds, per People.

Richards opens up a lot more to Kelly Ripa. “It’s been rough,” she says. “This is uncharted territory for me. It’s been difficult. Fortunately, it was amicable. It’s hard. My main concern is our daughters, who’ve been amazing, my four best friends. It is hard.”

Richards addresses Umansky’s hand-holding controversy.

Richards is still processing her emotions. “But listen, we are separated. So we’re allowed to do what we want,” she said during an appearance on the Two Ts in a Pod podcast, which dropped on November 4, per Page Six. “It’s just, you know, strange to see. I don’t know. We were married almost 28 years. So that’s hard to see.”

Umansky and Richards celebrate Thanksgiving together.

Amid their separation, Umansky and Richards were able to come together on November 23, based on Instagram Stories shared by them both, per Page Six. In Umansky's video, Richards can be seen by trays of food as her estranged husband directs her to show the turkey and other dishes to the camera. “We are good!” he said to the camera after listing off their Thanksgiving menu.

Umansky goes skiing…with two women in nothing but their towels.

In case you were wondering what Mo's plans were post-Thanksgiving, he's got an update for you. Over on Instagram Stories, Umansky posted videos and pics from a ski resort, where he served as videographer for Brazilian singer Anitta and YouTube star LeLe Pons as they hit the slopes wearing nothing but white bath towels on December 20.

Instagram/Mauricio Umansky

This, per Umansky's Story, is called “Shananigans.” It feels like he's trying to prove some kind of point here, but I just can't put my finger on what it is…

Instagram/Mauricio Umansky

Despite the drama, Umansky and Richards spend the Christmas holiday together.

In the days after Umansky's was spotted with influencer Alexandria Wolfe, he and his ex-wife were both photographed hitting the slopes in Aspen, along with their two daughters.

Regarding Umansky's relationship with the 31-year-old influencer, a source told People that Umansky and Wolfe are just “getting to know” each other. "Mauricio and Alexandria have been enjoying each other's company upon meeting in Aspen," the source said. “They have become good friends.”

This post may be updated.

