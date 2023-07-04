kyle richards and mauricio umansky respond to divorce rumours

Michael Kovac - Getty Images

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOB) and Buying Beverly Hills have responded to divorce rumours, amid speculation about their marriage.

The couple, who have been married for 27 years, have shut down rumours of an imminent divorce as "untrue", though they did admit they had been having some relationship issues.

In a statement posted to her Instagram on Tuesday morning (4 July), 54-year-old Kyle wrote: “In regards to the news that came out about us today… Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue. However, yes, we have had a rough year. the most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously."

She continued, "There has been no wrongdoing on anyone's part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative. Thank you for the love and support. Kyle and Mauricio."

This comes as a source told People on Monday [3rd July]: "Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof. They remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family."

The pair first met in 1994, before getting married two years later in January 1996. They share three daughters, Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15, while Kyle also shares 34-year-old daughter Farrah Brittany with ex-partner Guraish Aldjufrie.

Here's to hoping everyone is doing OK!

