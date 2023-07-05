Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Celebrate the Fourth of July as a Family Amid Separation News

The couple opened up about their separation after 27 years of marriage in a joint statement on Monday night

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky are enjoying Independence Day together as a family.

The 53-year-old real estate broker took to Instagram to share a series of photos that featured the pair celebrating the Fourth of July with their family following the news of their separation.

“Happy Independence Day,” Umanksy captioned a carousel of moments that included a family group photo and a snapshot of the duo posing with their dog. “Hope everyone is having a great day :) 🤠🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸.”

On Monday, PEOPLE confirmed that the couple had separated after 27 years of marriage. A source close to the pair claimed that, "Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof. They remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family."

The couple first met back in 1994 and got engaged later that year. They eventually tied the knot in January 1996 and went on to welcome three daughters: Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15. Richards is also the mother of 34-year-old Farrah Brittany Aldjufrie.

Late Monday night, Richards and Umansky each posted a joint statement to their social media accounts shedding light on the situation.

"In regards to the news that came out about us today... Any claims regarding divorcing are untrue," The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills mainstay shared on her Instagram. "However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously."

The same statement Umansky also shared on his Instagram, continued: "There has been no wrongdoing on anyone's part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative."

"Thank you for the love and support, Kyle & Mauricio," they concluded.

The news of the couple’s separation comes after Umansky denied divorce rumors in April.

"We're not getting divorced," he claimed during an appearance on the Two Ts In a Pod podcast. "I mean, it's so dumb. That one stupid story that came out there, and then the girls all, you know, decided to talk about it on the Housewives, and so now it's a storyline."

