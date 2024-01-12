Kyle Richards Celebrates Birthday on Tropical Getaway with Morgan Wade, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and Other Pals

The Bravo star turned 55 in the tropics!

David Becker/Getty Morgan Wade, Kyle Richards, and Teddi Mellencamp

Kyle Richards is celebrating her birthday with some of her best gal pals!

On Thursday, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member shared highlights from her 55th birthday festivities on Instagram!

In one clip, she reposted a video originally shared by her former Bravo costar Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave. Set to Jill Scott’s 2004 hit “Golden,” Arroyave, 42, tagged the birthday girl, musician Morgan Wade, and several other of their closest friends.

As the Story played, the camera gave a tour of the property the ladies were staying at, which was geo-tagged as the Susurros del Corazón Auberge Resort in Mexico.

kyle richards/instagram Kyle Richards birthday stories

Despite overcast skies, the ladies were treated to cocktails upon arrival, followed by a beautifully decorated dinner set up on the beach. Palm trees swayed in the distance.

Over on Arroyave’s Instagram page, she shared a video montage of special moments she’s spent with Richards throughout the years.

“Sometimes things just stick. Like a friendship. Or the nickname Keeks,” the post began.

The highlight reel, set to Deee-Lite’s “Groove Is in the Heart,” started with the Halloween Ends actress doing a sassy solo dance as she walked towards the camera, eventually getting on the floor and rolling around.

kylie richards/instagram Kyle Richards celebrates birthday

“That’s what happened six years ago with me & @kylerichards18,” Arroyave’s caption continued. “And I’m glad it stuck, because there’s nobody who makes me laugh more, nobody who can imitate my walk better, and probably most importantly, nobody who has basically saved my life like Kyle. All the diamonds in the world aren’t worth what our friendship is.”

“Love ya, Keeks. Wishing you the happiest birthday yet!” she concluded on the clip that showed vacations, holiday gatherings and more dancing.

Related: Kyle Richards Enjoys Girl's Night Out with Teddi Mellencamp After Mauricio Umansky Separation

“😭😭😆 Love you Ted ❤️❤️,” Richards commented on the post.

And despite being separated from her husband of nearly 30 years, Mauricio Umansky, 53, still made sure to not let the day go by without sharing a sweet message on social media for Richards’ special day.

Mauricio Umansky/ Instagram Mauricio Umansky wishes Kyle Richards Happy Birthday

“Wishing you a very Happy Birthday,” he wrote on his Instagram Story, tagging the reality star. The upload was a video of her jamming out to Carly Rae Jepsen’s “Call Me Maybe” at a concert and all-white party that Erika Jayne had in Los Angeles.

Ahead of her tropical birthday getaway, Richards teased the latest episode of RHOBH on her Story, urging viewers not to miss Wednesday’s show.

During an "after show" segment on Bravo, The Watcher in the Woods actress opened up about the scene from Annemarie Wiley's birthday lunch in Ojai, California, where the topic of dating women came up.

"Yeah, maybe,” Richards responded when asked if she would consider a same-sex relationship.

Emily Shur/Bravo via Getty Images Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast, season 13

"You know what, two reasons I said that," she explained during the after show. "A, for shock value. B, because I’m at a place in my life where, I don’t know. I have zero judgment. Do you think I would ever get a tattoo before? So I was like, ‘Who am I to say? I don’t know!’ I’m not judging anything. Like, who knows? Whatever!"

Since her separation from husband Umansky, rumors of a romance with Wade, 29, have been swirling.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.



Read the original article on People.