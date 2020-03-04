Kyle Petty Charity Ride back for 26th year to benefit Victory Junction

The Kyle Petty Charity Ride is back for a 26th year of charitable good deeds and two-wheeled sight-seeing. This go-round, it’s getting the full royal treatment.

“The King” Richard Petty will be a part of the fundraising journey for the May 2-8 event duration as the motorcycle rally makes a scenic tour of the southwestern United States. His son’s mission will begin and end in Phoenix, making its way through a weeklong tour of destinations throughout Arizona and Utah.

“In the past, I haven’t been able to participate for the full duration of the Ride,” Richard Petty said in a news release provided by the charity ride. “But when Kyle first told me about this year‘s route, I said I was going to clear my schedule to be there for the whole thing because I wanted to see all of the places on the list. My wife, Lynda, and I spent a lot of time in the Southwest and it was a special place for us. I’m excited to see some of those places again and share them with Kyle.”

As is customary, the event will raise funds and awareness for Victory Junction, the North Carolina-based camp that offers support and fun-filled experiences for children with chronic and serious medical ailments. In its quarter-century of service, the Charity Ride has raised more than $19 million for Victory Junction and other children’s causes.

“Some of the places on this year’s Ride are places we’ve been before, but never really got the chance to explore. Now, we’re taking the time to stop and truly see some of the majestic places we’ve ridden by in the past,” Kyle Petty said. “Plus, we’re going to throw in some new places, like Monument Valley, that have always been on our bucket list. Our riders will experience a new, exciting adventure and will create memories to last a lifetime. And it’s all for the kids at Victory Junction. At the end of the day, that’s what this Ride is all about — it’s why we ride!”

Joining the Pettys for the ride are a host of celebrities from the world of stock-car racing. Harry Gant, David Ragan, Donnie Allison and 92-year-old Hershel McGriff are scheduled to participate, as are NBC Sports broadcasters Krista Voda and Rutledge Wood, sports-car ace Max Papis and former Heisman Trophy winner Herschel Walker.