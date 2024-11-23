Kyle McCord leads Syracuse to first eight-win regular season in six years with win over UConn

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Kyle McCord threw for a season-high 470 yards with two touchdowns to lead Syracuse to a 31-24 win over UConn on Saturday.

The win gives the Orange (8-3) their first eight-win regular season since 2018, and third since 2000. McCord completed 37-of-47 passes for his first 400-yard game this season. He opened the game with a 77-yard touchdown drive, spanning two plays in 50 seconds. The touchdown came on a 22-yard pass to Oronde Gadsden.

McCord broke Syracuse’s all-time record for single-season passing yards with 4:12 remaining in the first half. He needed 273 yards and three touchdowns to pass Ryan Nassib.

UConn (7-4) will end its season without a Power Four win after staying within 10 points of the Orange for all 60 minutes. The Huskies have ended each of their four Power Four games within one score of their opponent.

Huskies running back Cam Edwards led UConn on the ground with 87 rushing yards, including a 71-yard touchdown dash in the first quarter. Quarterback Joe Fagnano finished the game with 228 passing yards and two touchdowns.

The takeaway

UConn: Linebacker Jayden McDonald recorded a second-best 12 tackles, including a sack and tackle-for-loss. McDonald was the one of three Huskies to reach McCord for a sack.

Syracuse: Eight receivers caught passes, with three recording over 100 yards each. Wide receivers Darrell Gill Jr. (177 yards) and Jackson Meeks (110) and tight end Oronde Gadsden (103 and a touchdown) combined for 390 receiving yards. Syracuse had 540 total yards to UConn's 352.

Up next

UConn: Visits Massachusetts on Saturday

Syracuse: Hosts No. 11 Miami on Saturday

—

Madison Hricik, The Associated Press