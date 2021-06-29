Kyle Massey, Former Disney Channel Star, Charged With Felony Over Explicit Photos Sent To Minor: Reports

Kyle Massey, who co-starred on Disney Channel’s That’s So Raven and Cory in the House, is facing a felony charge of immoral communication with a minor in King County, WA.

According to TMZ, which first reported the news, the case involves explicit photos, videos and text the actor allegedly sent to a teenage girl — a longtime acquaintance of his. She and her family sued Massey in 2019, when the girl was 13, alleging that he seduced a minor, attempted to commit a lewd act with a minor and annoyed or molested a minor. He denied the charges at the time.

The new charge appears to be related to that lawsuit, but TMZ and later other media outlets cited court documents that were not immediately available to the public.

The girl’s mother told police that Massey had known her since she was 4 years old, TMZ said. The outlet also quoted police as saying the material the actor sent included an explicit video clip and another that showed a man who appeared to be Massey exposing his genitalia.

Massey, now 29, played star Ryven-Simoné’s kid brother Cory in all 100 episodes of That’s So Raven, which aired on Disney Channel from 2003-07. He also starred as the title character in the cable network’s 2007-08 spinoff series Cory in the House. He most recently was a regular on Millennials, a comedy for the AMC streamer AllBlk. Other credits include The Electric Compony and voice roles on American Dragon: Jake Long, Fish Hooks and other toon shows.

