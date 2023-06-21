Kyle Magnnis leaves Hibernian for Kilmarnock on two-year deal

Kyle Magnnis has signed for Kilmarnock on a two-year contract after being allowed to leave Hibernian.

The 24-year-old midfielder made 49 appearances during a near three-year spell at Easter Road which was badly affected by injuries.

The former St Mirren captain was delighted to team up with Killie boss Derek McInnes.

“The gaffer has always been interested in me and he’s someone I wanted to work with, so over the past few weeks the move has fallen into place,” Magennis told his new club’s website.

“It’s a fresh start for me. I’ve had a tough few seasons with injuries, but I’m feeling good and ready to go. I know that if I’m playing, I’ll be a big asset to the club.”

Hibs agreed to terminate the midfielder’s contract and manager Lee Johnson said: “Kyle was a well-respected member of the squad, and we wish him well for the future. He will always be welcome at Easter Road.”

Kilmarnock have also signed 22-year-old goalkeeper Will Dennis on a season-long loan from Bournemouth.

Dennis has made one first-team appearance for the Cherries, in a 4-1 FA Cup win over Oldham in 2021, and has had loan spells at Guernsey, Weymouth, Wealdstone and Slough Town.