Kyle Lowry's foul trouble is a concerning trend for Raptors

TORONTO — Just under five minutes into the first quarter, the Toronto Raptors ran a post-up for Danny Green matched up against Steph Curry. The Raptors guard proceeded to carelessly toss the ball into the hands of Klay Thompson despite Kyle Lowry being the intended target, and the Warriors shooting guard raced up the floor.

Lowry is the epitome of all the intangibles that constitute success in the post-season: no easy baskets, putting one’s body on the line as a sacrifice for the greater good, and leadership and toughness on both ends of the floor. As such, with Thompson headed towards the basket for an easy finish, Lowry did everything in his power to deter the shot, but was called for a foul on the contest.

“In Game 1, he took a few that we need to do better,” head coach Nick Nurse said before the game. “He was the first one down the floor ... He's valuing every possession. So he grabbed them so they wouldn't just lay it in. We need to protect him a little bit better as well.”

With 2:24 remaining in the first quarter, Lowry picked up his second foul looking to snatch the ball away from Draymond Green after the Warriors forward secured a board off a Serge Ibaka miss. Lowry reacted with shock and disbelief to both calls, and while one was clearly in an effort to help the team, the second was overzealous and unbecoming of a player with his intelligence.

Nurse flapped his mouth, understanding the gravity of the moment. The Warriors were on an 8-0 run that gave them a 21-19 lead, and the last thing he needed to manage in that situation was foul trouble for his star point guard. It was not too dissimilar from his final foul of the game, looking to poke the ball away from DeMarcus Cousins after Golden State’s new starting centre corralled a rebound with 3:52 remaining in the fourth quarter and the Raptors trailing by eight.

After the game, Nurse expressed his disappointment over the last one.

“That sixth one, I didn't really see it in the game,” Nurse said after the loss. “So, in the back court, probably 80 feet or so from the basket, those are ones you got to be careful, especially when you got five.”

There is a fine line between genius and insanity, and Lowry looks to toe it every night he’s on the court. There are games where he does so perfectly and the gambles pay out big, but in a game where the referees had clearly set a tone with quick whistles for anyone who was getting even a little bit handsy, Lowry’s too smart to fail to read the room better.

The 33-year-old has collected at least five fouls in each of the past three games and fouled out of Game 3 against the Milwaukee Bucks with the team’s season on the line. It’s a blessing for Nurse and the rest of the team that Fred VanVleet has been tremendous of late, but the Raptors aren’t winning the NBA Finals with the former Wichita State star as their best point guard.

VanVleet has clocked at least 33 minutes in each of the past four games, and while some of that has been due to the struggles of Danny Green, the 38 minutes he saw in Game 2 were a playoff career-high unquestionably aided by Lowry’s inability to stay on the court.

“As players, you got to do a better job of adjusting and trying to find that fine line and straddle that line,” VanVleet said after the game. “I think that some of us did that better than others, and I thought that Kyle had got a rough whistle a little bit, and it goes like that sometimes. So, just got to try to be able to adjust and not focus on that so much.”

Lowry wasn’t alone in terms of foul trouble. Both Pascal Siakam and Marc Gasol had their problems as well, but neither were picking up unnecessary fouls in the backcourt and it hasn’t been a trend for them.

The five time all-star is as smart as they come, and Kawhi Leonard even recently singled out Lowry for praise as the person he talks to the most when watching film and finding ways to make themselves and their team better. It’s in the little details that Lowry’s senses are tingled: inbounding the ball as quickly as possible, perfectly timing a charge, helping out of the corner, or forever testing the boundaries of what constitutes a 2-for-1 opportunity.

There are those other plays, though, the “let’s see how much I can get away with” ones where he delivers a slight shove or illegally screens a defender after a drive to ensure his teammate can finish at the rim uncontested, or, as was the case in this game, slap the ball away after the opponent has secured a defensive board where the calculus of the risk-to-reward ratio is crucial, and, more often than not, isn’t worth the showcase of intangible genius.

