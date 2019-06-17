Kyle Lowry whips crowd into frenzy with '5 more years' chant for Kawhi Leonard

Toronto Raptors' Kyle Lowry is the real MVP. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn)

Five years can often seem like an eternity, which would be a good problem for Toronto Raptors fans if Kawhi Leonard re-ups with the team for that long.

Leonard took in the championship parade Monday in style, smoking a cigar while hanging out with his mother, and Drake.

Later in the afternoon, Leonard spent some time with Kyle Lowry and Raptors fans lost their minds upon seeing the star duo. The crowd chanted “one more year” at Kawhi, but Lowry was far more ambitious.

Crowd to Kawhi: ONE MORE YEAR



Kyle Lowry to crowd: FIVE MORE YEARS pic.twitter.com/rYImiYzVTv — Yahoo Sports Canada (@YahooCASports) June 17, 2019

We don’t want to get into the habit of playing pop psychologist but just look at the joy on Kawhi’s face.

If you look closely, Kawhi’s uncle and trusted advisor, Dennis, is also seen joining in the “five more years” chant enthusiastically.

Uncle Dennis confirms he’s staying. pic.twitter.com/CD66jjRQx2 — Samir Suri | Lawyer (@SweatSuitSammy) June 17, 2019

The city of Toronto evidently has made a lasting impression on Kawhi and his family. Now, a nation hopes it’s enough for him to remain with the Raptors for another half-decade.

