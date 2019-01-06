Kyle Lowry unable to return for Raptors' critical clash with Bucks

For the sixth consecutive game, Toronto will be without the services of All-Star point guard Kyle Lowry, who continues to rest an ailing back.

Saturday night sees the Raptors take on the East-leading Milwaukie Bucks in a battle for first place in the conference.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Lowry, who head coach Nick Nurse said is doing well, did not play in Toronto’s 18-point loss to the Spurs in Kawhi Leonard’s return to San Antonio on Thursday, and was inactive the previous four contests.

He’s missed nine of the Raptors’ last 10 games entering Saturday, with Toronto only able to muster a 5-5 record over that time after busting out of the gate with a feverish 23-7 clip to begin the campaign.

Despite some speculation to the contrary, Kyle Lowry will not be making his return to the Raptors lineup in Milwaukie on Saturday. (Getty)

Subscribe to the Danny Green podcast

More Raptors coverage on Yahoo Sports:



