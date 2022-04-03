Kyle Lowry on Toronto: I miss everything about the city, country and organization

Ira Winderman: Kyle Lowry on his return to Toronto, “I miss everything about the city, the country, the organization.” He said his kids came up early to visit with friends.

Source: Twitter @IraHeatBeat

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

Asked Kyle Lowry about helping establish what being a Raptor is all about:

“I think being a Raptor kind of just was who I was, right?” pic.twitter.com/sjcMCTQxUd – 5:46 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Lowry on Boucher leading the Raptors in drawn charges: “He weighs like 10 pounds so people just run him over.” 😂

“Chris has had a great year. Every time I watch them, his energy has been great… Him sacrificing his body, I know it hurts, but that’s pretty cool to see.” – 5:30 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Nick Nurse on facing Kyle Lowry: “I hope to God we ruin his night. We love him, there’s no doubt about that. But my job now is to kick his ass.” – 5:28 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Lowry on VanVleet needing 3 3s to break his franchise record: “I’ve been keeping count of how many he needs and I’m looking forward to him breaking it… If it happens tonight, great, as long as I win.”

“If it happens tonight it’d be great for me to give him a standing ovation” – 5:21 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Nick Nurse, on Kyle Lowry’s concerns of him trying to shut him down tonight, “I hope to God we ruin his night.” – 5:20 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Is Lowry gonna get emotional tonight?

“I’m not gonna let y’all see me cry… But that being said, my kids are gonna be with me, so I don’t know. The video I’m sure is gonna be crazy. So I’ll see how I am, but I’m gonna hold back as much as I can.” – 5:19 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

“I hope to god we ruin his night.” – Nick Nurse on Lowry – 5:18 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Lowry on Pascal Siakam: “I told you what he was gonna do… It takes a special young man to have a year like he had, hear the things he heard, watch everybody talk bad about him and then come back and say ‘now what?’… I’m proud of him.” pic.twitter.com/yS64o1znbT – 5:16 PM

Story continues

Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun

Some Wol-stats: Lowry returns to Toronto third in career points scored in the building (DeRozan, Bosh), 1st in assists, steals, three-pointers and triple-doubles, 3rd in double-doubles, 5th in rebounds. He won 201 games at ACC/SBA as a Raptor, 5 behind the leader, DeRozan. – 5:05 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Kyle Lowry on how his kids are adjusting to Miami: “They wear shorts and T-shirts every day.” – 4:51 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Kyle Lowry on the biggest shift for his kids moving from Toronto to Miami:

“They wear shorts and T-Shirts everyday.” – 4:51 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

“I know if I cry DeMar will make fun of you and it will go viral.” – Lowry on trying to hold back tonight – 4:42 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Kyle Lowry said he doesn’t plan on crying when the Raptors play his tribute video. “I’m going to hold back as much as I can,” he said. – 4:41 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Kyle Lowry now says he’s not gonna let people see him cry in his return to Toronto:

“DeMar will make fun of me and it’ll go viral.” – 4:41 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Lowry said he will try not to be too emotional during pregame tribute video, “I know if I cry, DeMar is going to make fun of me.” – 4:41 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Lowry said his kids have been in Toronto since Friday and they went to a hockey game. “They haven’t been to a hockey game in Miami,” he says.

Maybe, they’ve been to a hockey game in Sunrise? – 4:40 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

“I look better than you today.” – Lowry on Alvin Williams.

“I miss everything about this city, this country, this organization.” – 4:40 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Lowry on his return to Toronto, “I miss everything about the city, the country, the organization.” He said his kids came up early to visit with friends. – 4:39 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Kyle Lowry wearing his championship ring as he talks to media in Toronto – 4:39 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Lowry called his Toronto return “perfect timing” because it comes with both teams with something important they are playing for. – 4:38 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Kyle Lowry shows up to his pre-game press conference in Toronto wearing his Raptors championship ring. – 4:36 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Kyle Lowry wearing his 2019 Raptors championship ring during his pregame media session now in Toronto. – 4:36 PM

Eric Smith @Eric__Smith

Lowry walks in for his pre game media availability…wearing his 2019 championship ring – 4:36 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Kyle Lowry is wearing his championship ring. – 4:36 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Kyle Lowry Day will include Kyle Lowry. But a chunk of the Heat’s rotation won’t play on the second night of the Heat’s final back-to-back of the season miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 4:34 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

Kyle Lowry is expected to speak to media at 430 (ish) … you can follow on livestream here: sportsnet.ca/article/watch-… – 4:33 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

NEW: Kyle Lowry Day will include Kyle Lowry. But a chunk of the Heat’s rotation won’t play on the second night of the Heat’s final back-to-back of the season miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 1:47 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

So the Heat rotation tonight should look like:

Kyle Lowry

Max Strus

Caleb Martin

PJ Tucker

Bam Adebayo

Tyler Herro

Victor Oladipo

Duncan Robinson

Markieff Morris

Maybe Omer Yurtseven if they need size – 1:39 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Kyle Lowry will hold a media availability 2-1/2 hours before tonight’s game in Toronto. It should be finished by roughly halftime. – 12:58 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

Some deets on return of the GROAT tonight: Kyle Lowry will be speaking to media at about 4:30, so keep an eye peeled as it may be carried live by your favourite outlets. The pre-game tribute etc, carried live on @Sportsnet, is scheduled for 7:06, so don’t tune in late! – 12:10 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Only other team with more 30-point scorers since start of 2020-21 NBA season than Clippers is the Raptors with 11… one of who is a current Clipper (P. Siakam, F. VanVleet, G. Trent Jr., *N. Powell*, C. Boucher, O. Anunoby, K. Lowry, S. Barnes, J. Harris, S. Johnson, P. Watson) – 11:15 AM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Tough. Tenacious. Resilient. Determined. Competitor. Bulldog.

Ahead of what should be an emotional homecoming, I spoke to Kyle Lowry’s former Raptors teammates and asked them to describe the GROAT in one word, and to share their favourite @Kyle Lowry stories: https://t.co/1FnjAHQFuv pic.twitter.com/7XbRWpv2pc – 11:05 AM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Tyler Herro is shooting 46% on catch and shoot threes and 44% on pull up threes post All Star break

Kyle Lowry is shooting 46% on pull up threes post All Star break as well

That development has carried the offense in many ways – 10:42 AM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

Kyle Lowry is THE GROAT and his return tonight will be an all-time event at Scotiabank Arena. But his last, great moment as a Raptor was the way he and the franchise he lifted chose to part ways: sportsnet.ca/nba/article/wh… – 9:30 AM

Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose

What’s the line on Kyle Lowry’s standing ovation? Over/under two minutes? – 8:55 AM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat’s Kyle Lowry braced for tonight’s return to Toronto, ‘It’s going to be emotional’ sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 7:21 AM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Five Degrees of Heat from Saturday night’s 127-109 victory in Chicago: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…

1. Butler helps produce Heat’s 50th win.

2. Lowry goes big before big homecoming.

3. Rotation holds tight at nine.

4. Adebayo and Dedmon go tag team.

5. Herro takes his game outside. – 7:16 AM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry ladies and gentleman: pic.twitter.com/x8kbt8i9GK – 11:29 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Five Degrees of Heat from Saturday night’s 127-109 victory in Chicago: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…

1. Butler helps produce Heat’s 50th win.

2. Lowry goes big before big homecoming.

3. Rotation holds tight at nine.

4. Adebayo, Dedmon go tag team.

5. Herro takes his game outside. – 11:19 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Jimmy Butler now considers himself a three-point shooter.

As Butler left the press conference room with Kyle Lowry, Butler yelled: “Shooters out.” – 11:14 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Butler and Lowry exit the podium

Jimmy: “Shooters out.” – 11:14 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Jimmy Butler: “Shooters shoot.”

Kyle Lowry starts cracking up next to him

Jimmy says Kyle made him wear the arm sleeve since he’s making shots

“I’m a spacer. I make threes…When you got shooters like myself, Max.”

Compares his 67% shooting to Kyle’s 40% and says its decent – 11:13 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Kyle Lowry on returning to Toronto:

“I’m super excited. I’m extremely nervous at the same time.”

“I told the guys I gave them a great game today. I don’t know where I’ll be tomorrow,” since he says his emotions will be everywhere – 11:11 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry at the podium again together – 11:09 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Heat 127, Bulls 109

LaVine 33 pts

DeRozan 26 pts (13-13 FTs)

White 0-9 (0-7 from 3)

Butler 22 pts

Lowry 19 pts, 10 assists

Bench points: Heat 56-27 – 10:22 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

🚨New Piece🚨

Five Takeaways from Heat’s Win Over Bulls

Touching on individual play from Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry, and Dewayne Dedmon

Plus diving into the early Spo adjustment offensively leading to 3 straight Herro 3’s

⁦@5ReasonsSports⁩ fivereasonssports.com/news/five-take… – 10:21 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

Presuming Heat hold on to 19 pt 4Q lead vs Bulls, Raptors will be in 5th place alone, 1.5 games out of 4th and rested when they host Lowry and Heat on 2nd night of a back-to-back. – 9:57 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Kyle Lowry’s eighth assist moved him past Reggie Theus for 29th on the NBA all-time assist list and his ninth moved him past John Lucas for 28th. He has 10. – 9:50 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

72 points at the end of 3rd from Butler, Bam, Lowry, Herro – 9:50 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

So does Lowry sit out the fourth to get ready for date night Sunday in Toronto? – 9:49 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat create separation, go into fourth up 98-79. Butler with 19, Lowry with 19, Herro 18, Adebayo 16. – 9:48 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Lowry starts second half, seems to be moving fine. – 9:24 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Lowry has been outstanding for the Heat- he’s in Toronto tomorrow for the first time…I spoke briefly with Kyle prior to the game and he’s extremely humbled and excited. Great person. @Toronto Raptors – 9:24 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

Heat are hitting more shots, playing more impactful defense and lead #Bulls at half 66-57. LaVine had 18 pts, DeRozan 10.

Butler getting into playoff mode with 16 pts, Lowry had 14. Adebayo has 3 fouls, but both he and backup center Dedmon have 10 pts – 9:10 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Halftime: Heat 66, Bulls 57

LaVine: 18 pts, 4-8 3P

DeRozan: 10 pts, 2-11 FG

Butler: 16-4-4

Lowry: 14 pts

Adebayo: 10 pts, 3 fouls

Heat shot 59% – 9:09 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Halftime: Heat 66, Bulls 57. Jimmy Butler with 16 points on 6-of-9 shooting. Kyle Lowry with 14 points on 4-of-7 shooting. Heat shooting 57.5 percent as a team. – 9:09 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Heat 66, Bulls 57 at half

LaVine 18 pts

DeRozan 10 pts

Vucevic 8 pts, 6 rebs, 3 assists

Butler 16 pts, 4 assists

Lowry 14 pts, 5 assists

Heat 57.5% FG – 9:08 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Kyle Lowry fouled on a three and hobbling to the bench. Looked like he was grabbing his ankle after stepping on the defender’s foot when landing on the shot.

Ruled a flagrant. Three free throws and the ball. – 9:07 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

Ayo Dosunmu received a flagrant foul after landing under Kyle Lowry during a 3-point shot, sending him right into the lap of a courtside fan. – 9:07 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Toronto alert: Lowry lands awkwardly on his ankle when fouled on 3s. Gets up limping. Checking to see if he was flagrant-ed. – 9:06 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

29 of the Heat’s 36 field goal attempts have come from Lowry-Herro-Butler-Bam

The shift is happening – 9:00 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Tristan Thompson with his 500th career block in the 1st quarter. Miami 31-30 LaVine with 11. Lowry 9. – 8:36 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

End of first quarter: Heat 31, Bulls 30. Kyle Lowry (9 points), Jimmy Butler (7 points), Bam Adebayo (6 points) have combined for 22 of the Heat’s points. – 8:33 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat 31, Bulls 30 after one. Lowry with nine points for the Heat, LaVine 11 for Bulls. – 8:32 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Kyle Lowry already with nine points on 4-of-4 shooting. Heat has made 11 of its first 12 shots. – 8:22 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Lowry opens 4 of 4. Will he have anything left for Toronto? – 8:22 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

First play of game

Lowry-Tucker DHO into PJ floater

As I’ve hinted at lately, Heat knew they had to shift from Butler-Tucker actions to Lowry-Tucker actions – 8:12 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat with the new usual starters: Bam Adebayo, P.J. Tucker, Jimmy Butler, Max Strus and Kyle Lowry. – 7:33 PM

More on this storyline