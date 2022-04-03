Kyle Lowry on Toronto: I miss everything about the city, country and organization

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
HoopsHype
·12 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Miami Heat
    Miami Heat
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Kyle Lowry
    Kyle Lowry
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Ira Winderman: Kyle Lowry on his return to Toronto, “I miss everything about the city, the country, the organization.” He said his kids came up early to visit with friends.
Source: Twitter @IraHeatBeat

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Asked Kyle Lowry about helping establish what being a Raptor is all about:
“I think being a Raptor kind of just was who I was, right?” pic.twitter.com/sjcMCTQxUd5:46 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Lowry on Boucher leading the Raptors in drawn charges: “He weighs like 10 pounds so people just run him over.” 😂
“Chris has had a great year. Every time I watch them, his energy has been great… Him sacrificing his body, I know it hurts, but that’s pretty cool to see.” – 5:30 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Nick Nurse on facing Kyle Lowry: “I hope to God we ruin his night. We love him, there’s no doubt about that. But my job now is to kick his ass.” – 5:28 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Lowry on VanVleet needing 3 3s to break his franchise record: “I’ve been keeping count of how many he needs and I’m looking forward to him breaking it… If it happens tonight, great, as long as I win.”
“If it happens tonight it’d be great for me to give him a standing ovation” – 5:21 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Nick Nurse, on Kyle Lowry’s concerns of him trying to shut him down tonight, “I hope to God we ruin his night.” – 5:20 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Is Lowry gonna get emotional tonight?
“I’m not gonna let y’all see me cry… But that being said, my kids are gonna be with me, so I don’t know. The video I’m sure is gonna be crazy. So I’ll see how I am, but I’m gonna hold back as much as I can.” – 5:19 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen
“I hope to god we ruin his night.” – Nick Nurse on Lowry – 5:18 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Lowry on Pascal Siakam: “I told you what he was gonna do… It takes a special young man to have a year like he had, hear the things he heard, watch everybody talk bad about him and then come back and say ‘now what?’… I’m proud of him.” pic.twitter.com/yS64o1znbT5:16 PM

Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Some Wol-stats: Lowry returns to Toronto third in career points scored in the building (DeRozan, Bosh), 1st in assists, steals, three-pointers and triple-doubles, 3rd in double-doubles, 5th in rebounds. He won 201 games at ACC/SBA as a Raptor, 5 behind the leader, DeRozan. – 5:05 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kyle Lowry on how his kids are adjusting to Miami: “They wear shorts and T-shirts every day.” – 4:51 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Kyle Lowry on the biggest shift for his kids moving from Toronto to Miami:
“They wear shorts and T-Shirts everyday.” – 4:51 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen
“I know if I cry DeMar will make fun of you and it will go viral.” – Lowry on trying to hold back tonight – 4:42 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kyle Lowry said he doesn’t plan on crying when the Raptors play his tribute video. “I’m going to hold back as much as I can,” he said. – 4:41 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Kyle Lowry now says he’s not gonna let people see him cry in his return to Toronto:
“DeMar will make fun of me and it’ll go viral.” – 4:41 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Lowry said he will try not to be too emotional during pregame tribute video, “I know if I cry, DeMar is going to make fun of me.” – 4:41 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Lowry said his kids have been in Toronto since Friday and they went to a hockey game. “They haven’t been to a hockey game in Miami,” he says.
Maybe, they’ve been to a hockey game in Sunrise? – 4:40 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen
“I look better than you today.” – Lowry on Alvin Williams.
“I miss everything about this city, this country, this organization.” – 4:40 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Lowry on his return to Toronto, “I miss everything about the city, the country, the organization.” He said his kids came up early to visit with friends. – 4:39 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Kyle Lowry wearing his championship ring as he talks to media in Toronto – 4:39 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Lowry called his Toronto return “perfect timing” because it comes with both teams with something important they are playing for. – 4:38 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kyle Lowry shows up to his pre-game press conference in Toronto wearing his Raptors championship ring. – 4:36 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Kyle Lowry wearing his 2019 Raptors championship ring during his pregame media session now in Toronto. – 4:36 PM

Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
Lowry walks in for his pre game media availability…wearing his 2019 championship ring – 4:36 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Kyle Lowry is wearing his championship ring. – 4:36 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kyle Lowry Day will include Kyle Lowry. But a chunk of the Heat’s rotation won’t play on the second night of the Heat’s final back-to-back of the season miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia…4:34 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Kyle Lowry is expected to speak to media at 430 (ish) … you can follow on livestream here: sportsnet.ca/article/watch-…4:33 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Kyle Lowry Day will include Kyle Lowry. But a chunk of the Heat’s rotation won’t play on the second night of the Heat’s final back-to-back of the season miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia…1:47 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
So the Heat rotation tonight should look like:
Kyle Lowry
Max Strus
Caleb Martin
PJ Tucker
Bam Adebayo
Tyler Herro
Victor Oladipo
Duncan Robinson
Markieff Morris
Maybe Omer Yurtseven if they need size – 1:39 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Kyle Lowry will hold a media availability 2-1/2 hours before tonight’s game in Toronto. It should be finished by roughly halftime. – 12:58 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Some deets on return of the GROAT tonight: Kyle Lowry will be speaking to media at about 4:30, so keep an eye peeled as it may be carried live by your favourite outlets. The pre-game tribute etc, carried live on @Sportsnet, is scheduled for 7:06, so don’t tune in late! – 12:10 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Only other team with more 30-point scorers since start of 2020-21 NBA season than Clippers is the Raptors with 11… one of who is a current Clipper (P. Siakam, F. VanVleet, G. Trent Jr., *N. Powell*, C. Boucher, O. Anunoby, K. Lowry, S. Barnes, J. Harris, S. Johnson, P. Watson) – 11:15 AM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Tough. Tenacious. Resilient. Determined. Competitor. Bulldog.
Ahead of what should be an emotional homecoming, I spoke to Kyle Lowry’s former Raptors teammates and asked them to describe the GROAT in one word, and to share their favourite @Kyle Lowry stories: https://t.co/1FnjAHQFuv pic.twitter.com/7XbRWpv2pc11:05 AM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Tyler Herro is shooting 46% on catch and shoot threes and 44% on pull up threes post All Star break
Kyle Lowry is shooting 46% on pull up threes post All Star break as well
That development has carried the offense in many ways – 10:42 AM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Kyle Lowry is THE GROAT and his return tonight will be an all-time event at Scotiabank Arena. But his last, great moment as a Raptor was the way he and the franchise he lifted chose to part ways: sportsnet.ca/nba/article/wh…9:30 AM

Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
What’s the line on Kyle Lowry’s standing ovation? Over/under two minutes? – 8:55 AM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Kyle Lowry braced for tonight’s return to Toronto, ‘It’s going to be emotional’ sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…7:21 AM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Five Degrees of Heat from Saturday night’s 127-109 victory in Chicago: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h
1. Butler helps produce Heat’s 50th win.
2. Lowry goes big before big homecoming.
3. Rotation holds tight at nine.
4. Adebayo and Dedmon go tag team.
5. Herro takes his game outside. – 7:16 AM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry ladies and gentleman: pic.twitter.com/x8kbt8i9GK11:29 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Five Degrees of Heat from Saturday night’s 127-109 victory in Chicago: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…
1. Butler helps produce Heat’s 50th win.
2. Lowry goes big before big homecoming.
3. Rotation holds tight at nine.
4. Adebayo, Dedmon go tag team.
5. Herro takes his game outside. – 11:19 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler now considers himself a three-point shooter.
As Butler left the press conference room with Kyle Lowry, Butler yelled: “Shooters out.” – 11:14 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Butler and Lowry exit the podium
Jimmy: “Shooters out.” – 11:14 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler: “Shooters shoot.”
Kyle Lowry starts cracking up next to him
Jimmy says Kyle made him wear the arm sleeve since he’s making shots
“I’m a spacer. I make threes…When you got shooters like myself, Max.”
Compares his 67% shooting to Kyle’s 40% and says its decent – 11:13 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Kyle Lowry on returning to Toronto:
“I’m super excited. I’m extremely nervous at the same time.”
“I told the guys I gave them a great game today. I don’t know where I’ll be tomorrow,” since he says his emotions will be everywhere – 11:11 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry at the podium again together – 11:09 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Heat 127, Bulls 109
LaVine 33 pts
DeRozan 26 pts (13-13 FTs)
White 0-9 (0-7 from 3)
Butler 22 pts
Lowry 19 pts, 10 assists
Bench points: Heat 56-27 – 10:22 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
🚨New Piece🚨
Five Takeaways from Heat’s Win Over Bulls
Touching on individual play from Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry, and Dewayne Dedmon
Plus diving into the early Spo adjustment offensively leading to 3 straight Herro 3’s
@5ReasonsSportsfivereasonssports.com/news/five-take…10:21 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Presuming Heat hold on to 19 pt 4Q lead vs Bulls, Raptors will be in 5th place alone, 1.5 games out of 4th and rested when they host Lowry and Heat on 2nd night of a back-to-back. – 9:57 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Kyle Lowry’s eighth assist moved him past Reggie Theus for 29th on the NBA all-time assist list and his ninth moved him past John Lucas for 28th. He has 10. – 9:50 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
72 points at the end of 3rd from Butler, Bam, Lowry, Herro – 9:50 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
So does Lowry sit out the fourth to get ready for date night Sunday in Toronto? – 9:49 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat create separation, go into fourth up 98-79. Butler with 19, Lowry with 19, Herro 18, Adebayo 16. – 9:48 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Lowry starts second half, seems to be moving fine. – 9:24 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Lowry has been outstanding for the Heat- he’s in Toronto tomorrow for the first time…I spoke briefly with Kyle prior to the game and he’s extremely humbled and excited. Great person. @Toronto Raptors9:24 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Heat are hitting more shots, playing more impactful defense and lead #Bulls at half 66-57. LaVine had 18 pts, DeRozan 10.
Butler getting into playoff mode with 16 pts, Lowry had 14. Adebayo has 3 fouls, but both he and backup center Dedmon have 10 pts – 9:10 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Halftime: Heat 66, Bulls 57
LaVine: 18 pts, 4-8 3P
DeRozan: 10 pts, 2-11 FG
Butler: 16-4-4
Lowry: 14 pts
Adebayo: 10 pts, 3 fouls
Heat shot 59% – 9:09 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Halftime: Heat 66, Bulls 57. Jimmy Butler with 16 points on 6-of-9 shooting. Kyle Lowry with 14 points on 4-of-7 shooting. Heat shooting 57.5 percent as a team. – 9:09 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Heat 66, Bulls 57 at half
LaVine 18 pts
DeRozan 10 pts
Vucevic 8 pts, 6 rebs, 3 assists
Butler 16 pts, 4 assists
Lowry 14 pts, 5 assists
Heat 57.5% FG – 9:08 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kyle Lowry fouled on a three and hobbling to the bench. Looked like he was grabbing his ankle after stepping on the defender’s foot when landing on the shot.
Ruled a flagrant. Three free throws and the ball. – 9:07 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Ayo Dosunmu received a flagrant foul after landing under Kyle Lowry during a 3-point shot, sending him right into the lap of a courtside fan. – 9:07 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Toronto alert: Lowry lands awkwardly on his ankle when fouled on 3s. Gets up limping. Checking to see if he was flagrant-ed. – 9:06 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
29 of the Heat’s 36 field goal attempts have come from Lowry-Herro-Butler-Bam
The shift is happening – 9:00 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Tristan Thompson with his 500th career block in the 1st quarter. Miami 31-30 LaVine with 11. Lowry 9. – 8:36 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of first quarter: Heat 31, Bulls 30. Kyle Lowry (9 points), Jimmy Butler (7 points), Bam Adebayo (6 points) have combined for 22 of the Heat’s points. – 8:33 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat 31, Bulls 30 after one. Lowry with nine points for the Heat, LaVine 11 for Bulls. – 8:32 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kyle Lowry already with nine points on 4-of-4 shooting. Heat has made 11 of its first 12 shots. – 8:22 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Lowry opens 4 of 4. Will he have anything left for Toronto? – 8:22 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
First play of game
Lowry-Tucker DHO into PJ floater
As I’ve hinted at lately, Heat knew they had to shift from Butler-Tucker actions to Lowry-Tucker actions – 8:12 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat with the new usual starters: Bam Adebayo, P.J. Tucker, Jimmy Butler, Max Strus and Kyle Lowry. – 7:33 PM

More on this storyline

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Quebec City, Ottawa Senators exploring joint bid for world junior hockey championship

    Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard said Wednesday that the Quebec government, the Ottawa Senators and Quebecor are exploring the possibility of Ottawa and Quebec City entering a joint bid to host the 2023 world junior men's hockey championship. The tournament, which is scheduled to begin on Boxing Day in Novosibirsk, Russia, but was left without a host city after the International Ice Hockey Federation announced on Feb. 28 that it was withdrawing Russia's privilege to host international hockey

  • Flyers bench Keith Yandle to end record ironman streak at 989 games

    Phil Kessel now owns the NHL's longest active ironman streak, sitting just 21 back of Yandle's consecutive games played record.

  • Matthews nets 51st goal to help Toronto defeat Flyers

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 51st goal, Morgan Rielly had a goal and two assists, and the Toronto Maple Leafs won their fourth straight with a 6-3 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night. John Tavares, Wayne Simmonds, Timothy Liljegren and Pierre Engvall also scored for the Maple Leafs, who have netted 24 goals during their streak. Ivan Provorov had two goals and an assist and Kevin Hayes also scored for the Flyers, who have lost five of six. Philadel

  • 2022 World Cup draw: Canada lands in Group F with Belgium, Morocco, Croatia

    Canada will square off against Belgium, Croatia and Morocco when the World Cup gets underway in November, and it won’t be easy

  • Longtime Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens saw it all and told it well

    Former Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens, who earned Hall of Fame recognition in both lacrosse and hockey while criss-crossing the globe in more than three decades with the national news agency, has died after a battle with cancer. He was 74. Stevens was a rich character, a talented writer unflappable on deadline and someone who lived life to the fullest. In profiling Stevens ahead of his 2008 induction into the St. Catharines Sports Hall of Fame, Bernie Puchalski of the St. Catharines St

  • Fond memories of Kyle "the G.R.O.A.T" Lowry

    Imman Adan is joined by Chris Walder to reflect on their best memories of Kyle Lowry. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Senators' Josh Norris scores first career hat trick in 5-2 win over Red Wings

    OTTAWA — The first career hat trick for 22-year-old Ottawa Senators forward Josh Norris was memorable for him because of the opposing team. Norris, a Michigan native who drew up cheering for the Detroit Red Wings, scored three goals in Sunday's 5-2 win over the visiting Wings. "Definitely a little bit extra special," Norris said. Ottawa swept the weekend home-and-home against Detroit. Norris, who also scored in Friday's 5-2 victory in Detroit, reached the 30-goal mark this season his empty-net g

  • Making the case for each of the NHL's Norris Trophy contenders

    Four players have legitimate arguments to win the Norris Trophy this season. Here's the case for each one.

  • Varlamov makes 42 saves, Islanders hold off Blue Jackets 4-3

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Brock Nelson scored his career-high 32nd goal, Semyon Varlamov made 42 saves and the New York Islanders held off the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 on Tuesday night. Josh Bailey, Anthony Beauvillier and Zach Parise also scored as the Islanders snapped a two-game skid. New York moved within two points of Columbus in the standings, but both teams are well behind Washington for the last Eastern Conference wild-card spot. Vladimir Gavrikov scored twice for Columbus, which lost its f

  • Panthers clinch postseason spot with 5-3 win over Sabres

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau set Florida’s single-season points record, and the Panthers clinched a playoff berth with a 5-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday. Huberdeau scored his 24th goal to extend his point streak to eight games and raise his season total to 97, one more than teammate Aleksander Barkov’s record set in 2019. Anthony Duclair scored twice as the Panthers (48-15-6) established a franchise record for victories. Winning for the seventh time in eight games, Florida c

  • The Kyle Lowry influence on Siakam, VanVleet

    Kyle Lowry has left a mark on the city of Toronto, the Raptors organization and even some of its players. Imman Adan and Chris Walder discuss the ways they see Lowry’s game in Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam.Kyle Lowry has left a mark on the Toronto, the Raptors organization and even some of its players. Imman Adan and Chris Walder discuss the ways they see Lowry’s game in Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Panthers overcome 4-goal deficit for 7-6 OT win over Devils

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Gustav Forsling scored twice, including at 1:45 of overtime, and the Florida Panthers overcame a four-goal deficit and beat the New Jersey Devils 7-6 on Saturday. Aleksander Barkov also had two goals. Defenseman Radko Gudas, Ben Chiarot and Brandon Montour each scored for Florida, which won its third straight game. Spencer Knight stopped six shots, picking up the victory in relief of goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, who was pulled after allowing six goals on 25 shots in the first two

  • McCarron scores twice as Predators beat Senators 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Michael McCarron scored twice and Juuse Saros made 36 saves to lead the Nashville Predators over the Ottawa Senators 4-1 on Tuesday night. Tanner Jeannot and Matt Duchene also scored and Mattias Ekholm had three assists for Nashville, winners of two straight. Brady Tkachuk scored and Anton Forsberg made 28 saves for Ottawa, which has lost four of five. Ottawa struck first at 4:53 of the opening period on the power play. With the Senators on a two-man advantage, Tim Stützl

  • Nova Scotia women's curling team finishes perfect week with national title

    A Nova Scotia women's curling team will represent Canada at the world junior championship after winning a national title this week. Led by skip Taylour Stevens, Nova Scotia edged an Ontario team skipped by Emily Deschenes 7-5 in the championship game Friday in Stratford, Ont. The Nova Scotia team improved on a bronze-medal performance in 2020. "Honestly, it doesn't even feel real yet," Stevens said in an interview Saturday. "We can't wrap our head around it. It was an amazing week and I'm so pro

  • Has the NHL ever been better?

    In the absence of fascinating postseason races, the NHL is still delivering highly entertaining action on a night-to-night basis. Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the enhanced state of the game.

  • Karin Harjo becomes 1st female head coach in World Cup ski racing with new Alpine Canada job

    Alpine Canada has named former American assistant coach Karin Harjo the new head coach of the women's alpine team, making her the first-ever woman to lead a World Cup team. "It's not the first thing that I think about, but it is really important," Harjo told CBC Sports about breaking the gender barrier in coaching. "I'm really excited, and it is an honour to be entrusted with this leadership role and to work with such a talented group of athletes." Harjo comes to Alpine Canada from the U.S. Ski

  • Ève Gascon becomes 1st female goalie to win QMJHL game in 22 years

    Gatineau Olympiques netminder Ève Gascon has become the first female goalie to win a game in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League in more than two decades. The 18-year-old from Laval, Que., stopped 23 shots in the team's 7-3 win Friday over the Drummondville Voltigeurs. It was Gascon's second start for the Olympiques, with her first game last month ending in a 5-4 loss to the Rimouski Oceanic. Gascon is the first woman to play in the league in 22 years, when Charline Labonté — also the most rec

  • Blue Jays opening day 2022: How to watch, preview, betting odds

    Here's everything you need to know ahead of the Blue Jays' first game on April 8.

  • Here's a glimpse into Messi's lifestyle

    Here's what it takes to be Messy, with 3 lifestyle tips he lives by.

  • Saskatchewan Rush fire head coach Jeff McComb

    The Saskatchewan Rush have fired head coach Jeff McComb, the National Lacrosse League team announced Saturday. The organization has relieved McComb of his duties effective immediately, according to a news release. Saskatchewan Rush general manager Derek Keenan and offensive coach Jimmy Quinlan will serve as associate head coaches until the end of the 2022 season. Defensive coach Jeremy Tallevi will continue as part of the coaching staff. "Thirty years in this league and this is by far the hardes