Kyle Lowry ruled out for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals

Anthony Chiang: Kyle Lowry (hamstring) is listed as out for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals.

From @Barry Jackson: Kyle Lowry ruled out, and the rest of the Heat/Celtics injury report for Game 1 miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… Also, is this “peak Jimmy”? And analysts pick Celtics over the Heat – 5:36 PM

Kyle Lowry officially ruled out for game 1, which was expected – 5:34 PM

Lowry ruled out for Game 1 as expected – 5:33 PM

Celtics’ Marcus Smart joins Heat’s Kyle Lowry on East finals injury watch. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: Heat commit to second summer league in July. – 2:58 PM

Kyle Lowry was not a full participant in practice today, and he did some stuff on the side, Spo says. Status for tomorrow remains up in the air. – 12:30 PM

Kyle Lowry still limited only to work on the side. Official injury report later. – 12:30 PM

Lowry did not practice..unlikely for Game 1 – 12:30 PM

From PM: More eyebrow-raising feats by Strus/Vincent; a Lowry update; and a bunch of Heat things: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 9:04 AM

In their 42-season history, the biggest lead Dallas has ever blown, regular season or playoff, is 30 points. Twice. Once to the Lakers and Kobe Bryant and the other to Toronto and Kyle Lowry. – 9:14 PM

An update on Heat’s Lowry, a change for Herro and more great feats for Strus, Vincent. And more Heat notes, including the Spo Twitter mystery: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 8:16 PM

Nick Friedell: Spoelstra said Kyle Lowry didn’t practice today. It remains to be seen what his availability will be for this Celtics series. -via Twitter @NickFriedell / May 16, 2022

Nick Friedell: Spoelstra said Kyle Lowry (hamstring) did not practice today. His status for the upcoming series remains unclear. -via Twitter @NickFriedell / May 15, 2022

Anthony Chiang: Entire Heat roster except for Kyle Lowry available tonight. -via Twitter @Anthony_Chiang / May 12, 2022