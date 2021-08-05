'Thank you Toronto, thank you Canada': Kyle Lowry posts emotional farewell to Raptors

Where do I start, I was a 26-year-old still trying to find his way. Beginning to understand that I was a valued asset in this league but not comprehending how to be the leader I needed to be. Trying to find trust in a cutthroat business. I wanted to be the best version of myself but didn't know how to get there. That's when I entered the unknown, going to a new franchise, a new city, a new country, not knowing this would be the place I would call HOME for the next 9 seasons. This is hard to write but the time has come for the next chapter in my story to begin. But the bond I share with you is unbreakable. There's so many things I want to say about the city of Toronto, Canada as [a] nation. I just can't put them all in this piece. The city of Toronto embraced me from the jump! The excitement, the enthusiasm, the hope! It started off well for me personally, but the success of the team had its ups and downs for sure. But that's the business, right? As much as the city showed love, there [were] times when there was doubt and [a] want for trades... But that just wasn't in the plans for me! haha. From making the playoffs for the first time in years, getting swept a few times, and winning a championship! The ups and downs have been well worth it. It's all part of the journey. Toronto will forever be my 2nd home and I will always be tied to the franchise, the city and the country of Canada, which makes me so happy to say.