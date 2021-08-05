'Thank you Toronto, thank you Canada': Kyle Lowry posts emotional farewell to Raptors
It's been difficult for Toronto Raptors fans to wrap their heads around the fact that Kyle Lowry will no longer be playing for the team, but that reality further set in on Wednesday when the former face of the franchise posted his farewell on Instagram.
In a post that featured 10 photos, Lowry said this about his time in Toronto:
Where do I start, I was a 26-year-old still trying to find his way. Beginning to understand that I was a valued asset in this league but not comprehending how to be the leader I needed to be. Trying to find trust in a cutthroat business. I wanted to be the best version of myself but didn't know how to get there. That's when I entered the unknown, going to a new franchise, a new city, a new country, not knowing this would be the place I would call HOME for the next 9 seasons. This is hard to write but the time has come for the next chapter in my story to begin. But the bond I share with you is unbreakable. There's so many things I want to say about the city of Toronto, Canada as [a] nation. I just can't put them all in this piece. The city of Toronto embraced me from the jump! The excitement, the enthusiasm, the hope! It started off well for me personally, but the success of the team had its ups and downs for sure. But that's the business, right? As much as the city showed love, there [were] times when there was doubt and [a] want for trades... But that just wasn't in the plans for me! haha. From making the playoffs for the first time in years, getting swept a few times, and winning a championship! The ups and downs have been well worth it. It's all part of the journey. Toronto will forever be my 2nd home and I will always be tied to the franchise, the city and the country of Canada, which makes me so happy to say.
I want to thank [Bryan Colangelo] and [Marc Eversley] for making that trade. Masai [Ujiri] and Bobby [Webster] for rocking with me and letting me grow. [Dwane] Casey for telling me not to shoot pull up 3s LOL but also trusting me and accepting who I was as a man. All the coaches I've had along the way, it's wayyyyyyyyy too many of y'all to name (I don't know if that's a good or a bad thing.)
Collectively you all have been part of the plan to develop me into the player I am today.
To the Governors of the Raptors, especially Larry and Judy Tanenbaum, thank you for giving those guys the confidence to give me the opportunity to provide for my family, friends and the future generations after me.
After penning a thank you to friends, family, the Raptors medical staff, public relations and even the Toronto media amongst others, Lowry returned to thanking members of the team and one certain global ambassador.
Drake, aka 6 god, you showed love from the start and as you grew to be one of the greatest to ever do it, so did the team you are an ambassador for [...]. You helped us get the love from the world that we deserved! Thanks brother!!
OVO gang y'all always going up every chance y'all could, much love !!
I met my best friend DeMar in this city and I wouldn't have been able to build the relationship I've been able to build with him without the city.
All my teammates that I've ever had in Toronto I'm blessed to have been able to be y'all teammate.
2019 champion squad OG [Anunoby], Chris [Boucher], Marc [Gasol], Danny [Green], Serge [Ibaka], Kawhi [Leonard], [Jeremy Lin], [Jordan Loyd], Patty [McCaw], Jodie [Meeks], Malcolm [Miller], [Eric Moreland], [Norman Powell], [Pascal Siakam], and Freddie [VanVleet] we went through a journey that's never to be forgotten bringing that GOLD BALL to the city and the country, we will never be forgotten y'all.
Toronto, you are in good hands with Pascal, OG and Freddie, my little brother, y'all already built the foundation and will continue to grow. I love y'all!
I've legit gave blood, sweat, and tears and everything I could !!!
Thank you Toronto, thank you Canada this will forever be HOME!!!
I'd say that pretty much tells you everything you need to know about Lowry.
