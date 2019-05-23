Kyle Lowry playing through pain to push Raptors into Finals

MILWAUKEE — You wouldn’t know it by the numbers, but Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry is playing through some serious pain.

Lowry is averaging 20.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.3 assists on 52 percent shooting from the field and 48 percent from deep in four games against the Milwaukee Bucks — all this despite batting a dislocated left thumb that he suffered in Game 7 against the Philadelphia 76ers.

“It’s pretty bad. Honestly, it’s pretty bad. We’ve been taking ways to limit the pain as much as possible during the game, but it is what it is,” Lowry told reporters at shootaround ahead of Game 5.

Lowry is doing everything he can to limit the injury. He’s been sporting a blue protective glove — something similar to an oven mitt — throughout the entirety of the Eastern Conference final that helps facilitate blood flow. But Lowry is even taking it one step further by avoiding high fives. As he described it, everything he does with his left hand hurts, so every bit counts.

Unfortunately, there’s nothing else the Raptors can do to fix the injury until after the season is over. Lowry believes that no further damage would be sustained by playing through it, but that’s just a hopeful estimate. He’s not just playing through pain — there is an element of risk involved in Lowry gutting it out.

But that’s just par for the course for Lowry, who takes the most physical punishment out of anyone on the team. Lowry played through a bad back during the regular season and suffered a dislocated finger in each of the first two rounds. Despite all that, Lowry ranks second in minutes played throughout the playoffs and hasn’t missed a beat.

Lowry exploded for 30 points in Game 1, and he single-handedly kept the Raptors alive before the Bucks overwhelmed them in the fourth. Lowry stepped up yet again in Game 4, as his 25 points led the way on a night where Kawhi Leonard — who is also banged up to some degree — was exhausted from playing 52 minutes in Game 3. That type of toughness from Lowry is appreciated by his teammates.

“I mean, his first pass of the game to me, you could tell (that Lowry was hurt),” said Pascal Siakam. “His passes are always on point, but that pass, I don’t know. But he’s a warrior, that’s our point guard, and he’s always played. It doesn’t matter if he’s injured — he’s always put it all on the line, and does everything to make sure that we win.”

News and notes

Understand the Grind: Here’s some motivation to get you through your day courtesy of Norman Powell. “Any time you’re faced with adversity, or obstacles in the way, it’s how you approach them. My main focus is to go through them. My whole motto is “understand the grind,” and understanding the grind means that you’ll go through things. When you’re really focused on a goal, or what you want in life, it’s not going to be easy. It’s how you approach those obstacles that really build your character, who you are as a person, and tell you how badly you want what you want in life,” Powell said of his journey from being out of the rotation to becoming an unlikely hero in the Bucks series.

.@npowell2404 breaks down his "Understand The Grind" motto 💪 pic.twitter.com/lZbmIi8A5p — Yahoo Sports Canada (@YahooCASports) May 23, 2019

Beyond the boxscore: Lowry has always made a point to take Fred VanVleet under his wing, and he supported his struggling teammate even before his breakout performance in Game 4: “I think he just missed shots. I think he’s played unbelievably well. He’s played hard, he’s been in his spots, he’s been everywhere he needs to be offensively and defensively and creating, but he just didn’t make shots. Points are what people look at, but teammates look at everything else,” Lowry said.

Baby fever: The Raptors welcomed a new member to the family in the last week, and Danny Green believes that it brought the team some good karma. “Usually babies bring luck, guys usually play their best basketball after having a kid with no sleep, strangely,” Green said of VanVleet’s performance in Game 4 following the birth of his son.

