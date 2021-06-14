Kyle Lowry offered free chicken for life if he stays with Raptors

Kyle Lowry has been given an offer he might not be able to refuse. (Richard Lautens/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

As we approach the halfway mark of the NBA playoffs, the offseason is fast approaching and teams are preparing their recruitment pitches in hopes of landing top free agents, including Toronto Raptors franchise icon Kyle Lowry.

In an effort to entice Lowry to re-sign with the Raptors, Churrasqueira Martins, a Portuguese restaurant in Toronto, is offering free chicken for life if the 35-year-old guard decides to return to the organization.

This campaign was initially conceived by the restaurant’s owner, Rui Martins, and his marketing team to celebrate the two-year-anniversary of the Raptors' first NBA championship in 2019.

The billboard was accompanied with a message that read “Hey Kyle Lowry, if you stay we’ll give you free chicken for life!”

This certainly isn’t the first time that Toronto restaurants have used free meals as leverage to encourage players to re-sign with the organization.

Last year, a similar attempt was made by PAI, a local Thai restaurant, to convince Fred VanVleet to stay with the team. The VanVleet and Eat campaign would have allowed the 27-year-old to eat for free as long as he re-signed with the Raptors, which he did.

In 2019, the Ka’wine & Dine initiative would have offered two-time NBA champion Kawhi Leonard free meals for life at any restaurant that bore the Ka’wine & Dine logo . As Raptors fans know, that campaign didn’t yield the same result .

While Lowry’s tenure with the franchise may be coming to an end, the six-time All-Star did recently discuss what he’s looking for in his upcoming free agency , with fair compensation and term both driving factors. Lowry has shown he’s still a valuable contributor to a potential title contender, averaging 17.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 7.3 assists per game in 2020-21, while shooting 43.6 percent from the field and 39.6 percent from beyond the arc.

