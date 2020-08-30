Kyle Lowry injury update: Raptors guard returning to court for Game 1 vs. Celtics

Toronto guard Kyle Lowry is set to return to the court for Raptors-Celtics Game 1 after battling an ankle sprain.

The defending champion Raptors swept their opening playoff series against the Nets, and they did it without having Lowry on the floor for the majority of the game after he sustained an ankle injury during Game 4.

The Toronto-Boston second-round matchup was postponed after NBA players boycotted games in light of the shooting of Jacob Blake.

With a little over three minutes left in the first quarter of Game 4, Lowry stepped on Nets guard Chris Chiozza's left foot and appeared to twist his ankle. Lowry fell and appeared to be in a considerable amount of pain after the contact.

Kyle Lowry has left the floor after getting his feet tangled with Chris Chiozza pic.twitter.com/QEdMYxlUoA — TSN (@TSN_Sports) August 23, 2020

Toronto took a timeout and while Lowry returned to the floor after the break, he still looked to be in discomfort. The Raptors continued their possession and Norman Powell hit a three to give the Raptors a 30-25 lead; however, Lowry had trouble getting back on defense and after fouling Chiozza, he immediately left the floor and headed to the locker room.

Lowry heads to the locker room with an apparent injury pic.twitter.com/xXVSuZUn9d — Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) August 23, 2020

The team initially announced that his return was to be determined with a turned left ankle. Five minutes later they said he would not return. During the second half, Raptors PR tweeted that, "Lowry has left The Field House for diagnostic imaging elsewhere on the NBA campus. That equipment is not available at this facility. Updates will be provided when available."

After the game, coach Nick Nurse clarified Lowry was suffering from foot pain.

Raptors' coach Nick Nurse says Kyle Lowry is having an MRI on the arch of his foot. — Lori Ewing (@Ewingsports) August 24, 2020

With Lowry out, it leaves a big hole in the Raptors lineup. He netted two points before leaving and was averaging 16 points, 8.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists in the first three games of the 2020 postseason. During the regular season, he posted 19.4 points-per-game, 5.0 rebounds-per-game and 7.5 assists-per-game.