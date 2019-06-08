Kyle Lowry immediately leaves once reporter asks question in French

As the NBA Finals between the Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors have come closer to their conclusion, the eyes of the basketball world and the media have descended upon Oakland and Toronto.

With that, the rooms in which postgame press conferences have been going down continue to swell and players are forced to answer quite the variety of questions. And those questions aren’t always asked in English.

Following Toronto’s 105-92 victory at Oracle Arena to grab a 3-1 advantage in the series, Kyle Lowry and Serge Ibaka hopped on the podium to answer questions together.

Ibaka, a native of the Republic of Congo and a member of the Spanish national team, has the ability to speak a number of languages. Lowry, on the other hand, doesn’t.

So, when a reporter asked a question in French, Lowry decided it was time to take off.

Kyle knew his at the presser was over once the French came out 😂🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/NPeUBtosSK — Yahoo Sports Canada (@YahooCASports) June 8, 2019

“I got y’all,” Lowry said after a giggle. “Alright man. Thank y’all.”

“He can definitely answer that one,” Lowry added while pointing to Ibaka before hitting the road.

That wasn’t the only time that Lowry made life a little difficult for Ibaka after the game. When the two walked up to their microphones, Lowry joked about his stylish teammate’s look.

"Pants too tight he can't even sit down" 😅😅😅 pic.twitter.com/MLqqcZR609 — Yahoo Sports Canada (@YahooCASports) June 8, 2019

“Nice outfit,” said Lowry after introducing Ibaka to the room. “Worth a lot of money. Real leather?”

“Yes,” replied Ibaka. “You know how I do.”

“Pants too tight you can’t even sit down,” Lowry replied to some laughter.

That’s a fiery fashion take from a man wearing a Betty Boop sweater, and that’s nothing against the cartoon character.

