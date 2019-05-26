Kyle Lowry has the perfect answer when asked what's different about these Raptors

Kyle Lowry, right, knows precisely while the Raptors have advanced to their first NBA Finals in franchise history. (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)

You have to appreciate Kyle Lowry’s honesty.

The longest-tenured player on the Toronto Raptors has been through many ups and downs with the franchise during his seven seasons north of the border. With that, apparently, has come plenty of clarity.

When asked after his squad advanced to the first NBA Finals appearance in team history with a 100-94 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night what was different about this group of individuals compared to ones of the past, Lowry didn’t need any words.

Happy Kyle & Happy Kawhi >>>>> pic.twitter.com/80nahfRTSO — Yahoo Sports Canada (@YahooCASports) May 26, 2019

The 33-year-old looking over at Kawhi Leonard on his right and letting out that laugh, double-taking and then laughing again is a great summary of how Raptors fans must be feeling right now.

Yes, Kyle. Kawhi Leonard is on your team. And yes, he’s been a huge reason why Toronto will have a chance to make some more history against the Golden State Warriors next week.

“The one thing about Kawhi, and you all know it, he literally stays level-headed all the time,” said Lowry shortly thereafter. “You know, he never gets up, he never gets down...”

Leonard finished the series-clinching contest with 27 points and a postseason career-high 17 rebounds. Of the 18 playoff games he’s played as a Toronto Raptor, he’s had 30 or more points in 11 of them.

It’s true that Toronto will enter the clash with the Warriors as enormous underdogs, but Leonard may just be able to show enough of his inner David against the Goliath that is before them.

