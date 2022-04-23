Kyle Lowry considers his injury hourly, hasn’t ruled out playing in Game 4

Anthony Chiang: Kyle Lowry said he hasn’t ruled out playing tomorrow. Will get treatment and see how he feels. He did not practice today.

Source: Twitter @Anthony_Chiang

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Sure sounds like Gabe Vincent will start in Kyle Lowry’s place if Lowry can’t play tomorrow.

Bam Adebayo after practice today: . “I’m excited for Vincent. This is his moment and he’ll embrace it.” – 3:09 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Not 100% sure if the initial hamstring tweak happened before this, since I didn’t see anything when rewatching

But I’m guessing this was the play that sparked true discomfort for Kyle Lowry pic.twitter.com/nMjn1DgSUL – 2:35 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Spoelstra says Lowry is day to day. Said evaluation would be made Sunday. – 2:15 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Kyle Lowry said he hasn’t ruled out playing tomorrow. Will get treatment and see how he feels. He did not practice today. – 2:10 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Kyle Lowry said his approach is to take it “hourly by hourly.” Would not rule himself out for Sunday. “I’m pissed.” – 2:09 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Kyle Lowry not practicing with the Heat today. He’s walking slowly with a limp, as he deals with his left hamstring injury.

Heat injury report for Game 4 expected later today. – 2:03 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Kyle Lowry in sweats, limping, as Heat work at practice in his absence. Looks highly doubtful he would be available Sunday. – 2:03 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

As we wait for an update: The last time Kyle Lowry missed a playoff game was in 2017 with the Raptors, when an ankle sprain kept him out of two games against the Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference semifinals, a series Lowry and the Raptors were swept. – 12:36 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

About last night: What happened in the fourth quarter, the latest on Kyle Lowry’s injury and other takeaways from the Heat’s Game 3 loss to the Hawks in Atlanta miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 12:33 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Worth noting as we wait: Kyle Lowry has missed only one game due to injury this season, an Oct. 23 loss to the Pacers in the Heat’s road opener. Otherwise, his absences have been for rest, family reasons and the two games he missed in December in NBA health-and-safety protocols. – 11:47 AM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

If Kyle Lowry can’t go tomorrow, I believe this is the Victor Oladipo opportunity – 11:07 AM

Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich

Heat will evaluate Kyle Lowry today #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 10:12 AM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

What happened in the fourth quarter, the latest on Kyle Lowry’s injury and other takeaways from the Heat’s Game 3 loss to the Hawks in Atlanta last night miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 9:48 AM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Through 3 games of this series, the Heat have a 94 defensive rating with Kyle Lowry on the floor, and a 122 rating when he’s off

Plus a 122 to 102 offensive rating when he’s on/off

Sometimes numbers can be thrown off a bit in a smaller sample size, but that’s a wild gap – 9:45 AM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Five Degrees of Heat from Friday night’s 111-110 loss in Atlanta: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…

1. Young scores, Butler comes up short.

2. Lowry exits with a hamstring injury.

3. Herro steps forward.

4. Butler gets back up, gets his.

5. An odd time with the timing. – 7:45 AM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

New story: Kyle Lowry told ESPN he plans round-the-clock treatment on his left hamstring in hopes of playing in Sunday’s Game 4 vs. ATL. Jimmy Butler – “If he’s with us, yippee-ki-yay. If he’s not, somebody has got to step in and do his job.” es.pn/3OwWTgr – 1:01 AM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

NEW: What happened in the fourth quarter, the latest on Kyle Lowry’s injury and other takeaways from the Heat’s Game 3 loss to the Hawks miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 12:59 AM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Jimmy Butler on Kyle Lowry’s injury: “I don’t what it is, to tell you the truth. I know we love that guy as our point guard. If he’s with us, Yippee Ki-Yay. If he’s not, somebody has to step in and do his job.” – 11:23 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Five Degrees of Heat from Friday night’s 111-110 loss in Atlanta: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…

1. Young scores, Butler comes up short.

2. Lowry exits with hamstring injury.

3. Herro steps forward.

4. Butler gets back up, gets his.

5. An odd time with the timing. – 11:13 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

Caught up with a limping Kyle Lowry on his way out of the arena. He said his left hamstring issue has him, “pissed the f— off,” and he plans round-the-clock treatment heading into Sunday’s Game 4. When I asked if he could miss time he said, “No, I’m Wolverine,” with a grin. – 11:12 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

Kyle Lowry not exactly blazing a trail to Heat team bus, clearly still favoring that leg with the injured hamstring. – 11:08 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

When it initially was listed as a leg issue, it was one thing. But when Erik Spoelstra said it was a hamstring issue with 36-year-old Kyle Lowry, that raises the concern bar with Game 4 on Sunday at 7 p.m. – 10:53 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Spoelstra says Kyle Lowry suffered a hamstring injury and that he will undergo further evaluation tomorrow. Heat trainers said it was best if Lowry didn’t re-enter. – 10:33 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Erik Spoelstra says Kyle Lowry’s injury is a hamstring issue. – 10:33 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Erik Spoelstra says Kyle Lowry has a hamstring issue, no idea yet on severity. More tests tomorrow. – 10:33 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

Hawks win. We have a series. Now let’s see what’s up with Kyle Lowry. – 10:20 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Big time win by the Hawks. Now, how bad is the Lowry injury? – 10:20 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Hawks go on a run and then they give up a second-chance opp bc they either dont box out, dont rebound, dont get on the floor, dont hustle, the Heat do, and then MIA drops a dagger. noted five separate times this happened thus far (Lowry 3, Herro 3, Jimmy putback, two Strus 3s) – 10:11 PM

Henry Abbott @TrueHoop

Kyle Lowry sure does seem to win a lot. Hope he’s OK. https://t.co/57qksjHBDi pic.twitter.com/bT5QePjp7q – 10:07 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Can’t even tell what Kyle Lowry did here, but this is where his night ended. pic.twitter.com/qlDudJRjbm – 10:05 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Lowry was awesome before he left the game with a leg injury. Plus-18. Hasn’t been Vincent’s night. Could be a game where Spo goes without a traditional point guard down the stretch. – 10:03 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Per Heat: Kyle Lowry left in the 3rd quarter of tonight’s game vs the Hawks with a left leg injury and will not return. – 9:50 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Per Heat: INJURY UPDATE: Kyle Lowry left in the 3rd quarter of tonight’s game vs the Hawks with a left leg injury and will not return. – 9:50 PM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

Kyle Lowry will not return tonight because of a leg injury, per the ESPN broadcast. – 9:48 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Heat say Kyle Lowry left in the 3rd quarter of tonight’s game vs the Hawks with a left leg injury and will not return. – 9:48 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Kyle Lowry will not return (left leg injury). – 9:48 PM

JD Shaw @JShawNBA

Heat star Kyle Lowry has suffered a leg injury and won’t return to Game 3. – 9:48 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

3rd quarter rebounds in Atlanta!

– Bam Adebayo: 5

– Kyle Lowry: 4

– Hawks: 3 – 9:46 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

P.J. Tucker has spent a lot more time on Trae Young tonight, with Kyle Lowry in foul trouble. – 9:27 PM

Michael Pina @MichaelVPina

kyle lowry is playing a very dangerous game with three fouls – 9:14 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

TBPITW outplaying Lowry, just like in 2018 Raptors practices. – 8:44 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Kyle Lowry called for his third foul with 8:05 left in the second quarter. Not great. – 8:33 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

And now third foul on Lowry, with 8:05 left in second. – 8:33 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Herro-Bam PnR is so smooth

They’re finding something in this lineup without both Lowry and Jimmy

It forces them into this two man game – 8:19 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

2 fouls for Lowry

So Herro enters for him instead of Butler

Immediate corner three – 8:12 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Kyle Lowry called for his second foul with 5:36 left in the first quarter. Tyler Herro in. – 8:10 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Lowry picks up a 2nd foul. – 8:10 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Second foul on Kyle Lowry, with 5:36 left in opening period. – 8:10 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Tonight is the 100th career playoff game for Kyle Lowry, pushing him past Rick Mahorn for 83rd on the NBA all-time playoff list. Tonight’s appearance moves Jimmy Butler past Chris Webber for 93rd on the NBA all-time playoff list. – 7:56 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Again the same for the Heat. Starters: Bam Adebayo, P.J. Tucker, Jimmy Butler, Max Strus, Kyle Lowry. – 6:31 PM

Anthony Chiang: Erik Spoelstra says Kyle Lowry is day to day. -via Twitter @Anthony_Chiang / April 23, 2022

Dave McMenamin: A source close to Kyle Lowry tells ESPN Lowry’s hamstring injury is day to day, but Lowry just told us reporters here in Atlanta that he is measuring it “hourly.” He told me he was up most of the night “trying to get right.” There’s about 29 hours until Game 4 tips off Sunday. -via Twitter @mcten / April 23, 2022

Dave McMenamin: Kyle Lowry is not participating in Heat practice today at State Farm Arena. He left the court in a sweat suit accompanied by a trainer, still walking gingerly with that left hamstring issue. The Heat have not submitted their injury report for Sunday’s Game 4 to the NBA yet. -via Twitter @mcten / April 23, 2022