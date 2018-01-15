Kyle Lowry, Ben Simmons reportedly involved in postgame altercation after ejections

Lowry, the Philly-native, doesn’t back down to anyone wearing a Sixers jersey.

It was a heated game on Monday afternoon in Philadelphia between the Sixers and the Raptors.

Six technical fouls were given out — four to Toronto, and two to Philly — including a double technical and ejection with a mere six seconds left in the game to Raptors’ Kyle Lowry and Sixers’ Ben Simmons.

It looks like #KyleLowry and #BenSimmons we’re ready to meet up in the tunnel and settle this #76ers #Raptors pic.twitter.com/B5ZLW94TZ0 — Couch Guy Sports (@CouchGuySports) January 15, 2018





This altercation looks like it started out of thin air; after Simmons bumps into Jakob Poeltl and seemingly says something to him, Lowry sticks up for his sophomore centre and gets in the face of Simmons.

But for anyone who watched Lowry’s first game back from injury on Monday, it’s safe to say he was already fed up with Simmons before this late-game altercation.

Neither player is really in the right in this mini-altercation from earlier in the game, and you can see the beef starting to stew.





After the ejection, as Lowry began walking off the court, he invited Simmons back with him so they could continue their discussion behind the scenes.

And of course, this got the rumour-mill all fired up.

Hearing there was an altercation between Simmons and Lowry in the hallway — Jon Johnson (@jonjohnsonwip) January 15, 2018





RE: rumors about Simmons and Lowry getting into it in the tunnel: The Sixers came out and denied it. But FWIW, postgame availability for the players, typically held in the locker room, was held in the conference room due to what they said was a leak in the locker room. — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) January 15, 2018





Lowry brushed off the beef, saying “I guess he thinks he’s somebody.”

And Simmons came out in the postgame press conference — not looking dishevelled in the least — and cleared up all the rumours about him and Lowry’s exchange.

Take from this what you will.





