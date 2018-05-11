Kyle Lohse announced his retirement while drinking beer at a baseball game

It used to be that MLB players had to retire by making an announcement through the media or their team. Simple, but a little boring. Modern technology has given players many more options to announce their retirement from the game, and give us a glimpse of who they are off the field.

On Thursday, MLB veteran pitcher Kyle Lohse decided to retire after a 16-year career. And if his Instagram announcement is any indication, he seems like a pretty chill guy.





Kyle Lohse decided to announce his retirement by having a beer at a Kansas City Royals minor league game and posting the picture on Instagram. That’s a guy who knows how to retire the right way.

Lohse, 39, had been pitching in the Royals’ minor league system this season, but was released Thursday. During his career he pitched for six different teams, but he had the most success with the St. Louis Cardinals. He spent five years with the Cards, and earned a World Series ring in 2011. He last pitched in the majors in 2016, turning in 9.1 innings for the Texas Rangers. Lohse retires with a 4.40 career ERA, 1,615 strikeouts, and 2531.2 innings pitched.

Here’s to you, Kyle Lohse, and may there be many more low pressure baseball games in your future.

Kyle Lohse officially ended his 16-year MLB career by having a beer at a minor league baseball game. (Getty Images)

– – – – – –

Liz Roscher is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email her at lizroscher@yahoo.com or follow her on Twitter! Follow @lizroscher

