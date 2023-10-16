Kyle Larson Wins Las Vegas, Locks in Championship Four Spot

Chris Graythen - Getty Images

NASCAR's final four races are also the Round of Eight and Championship Four rounds of its playoffs, making them the most important of the season for any driver hoping to win a title. For a driver expecting a title, these are the moments your season hinges on. A win in the next three locks an eligible driver into the championship round regardless of your points situation, though. That means life just got a lot easier for the winner of today's race at Las Vegas, Kyle Larson.

Although he won both stages and dominated the day on pace, Larson's lead dwindled in the closing laps of the race. Long-time dirt track racing nemesis Christopher Buescher closed with two to go, then had a shot with one to go. He came up short by less than a car-length, handing Larson his fourth win of the season. With nothing left to do but win or lose the title at Phoenix, points are no longer a concern for his No. 5 Chevrolet team at all.

For the other seven drivers left alive in the playoffs, points are still everything. The points banked over the course of the regular season can make the first two rounds of the playoff surprisingly forgiving, as regular season champion Martin Truex Jr. learned when he advanced without a top fifteen in each round this season. Now that only four drivers advance, and only seven on points, that buffer means quite a lot less.

Truex is in by just two points, alongside William Byron (+9) and Denny Hamlin (+2) on the good side of the cutoff line. Bell (-2) is narrowly out, while Tyler Reddick (-16) and Ryan Blaney (-17) trail by gaps that can easily be erased in one race. Chris Buescher (-23) is in slightly more trouble, but even he is far from out of the race for the final spot in the Championship Four. With only two more automatic bids for winners and the ever-present chance that either Larson or a driver outside the top eight wins one or both of the next two races, those points are going to play a major part in deciding who fights for a championship.

Story continues

The Round of Eight continues with a race at Homestead-Miami Speedway next weekend. After that is the end of the round at Martinsville, then the championship-deciding race at Phoenix.

You Might Also Like