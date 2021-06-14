Kyle Larson wins NASCAR All-Star Race with three-wide pass

Kyle Larson is on one hell of a roll.

Larson won Sunday night's All-Star Race ahead of Brad Keselowski and Chase Elliott. The win doesn't officially count for Cup Series points, but it's Larson's third consecutive win after he won the Coca-Cola 600 and at Sonoma a week ago.

Larson started first on Sunday night via random draw and appeared to have the best car for most of the race. He went three-wide around teammate Chase Elliott and Team Penske's Brad Keselowski right after the restart of the 10-lap final stage and was able to pass Keselowski for the lead on the next lap with eight laps to go.

While Keselowski was able to stay on Larson's bumper, Larson kept him at bay over the final few miles of the race.