Kyle Larson loses main sponsors over racist comment on live stream

Kyle Larson's primary NASCAR Cup Series sponsors announced they would terminate their relationships with him after he used the N-word on an iRacing live stream on Sunday.

McDonald's and Credit One Bank each issued statements Monday afternoon explaining the decision.

The fast food chain said Larson did not act in a way that reflected its "inclusive values." The financial institution, which three hours earlier had issued a statement on Larson not specifying whether it would take action, wrote in an updated comment that it denounced Larson's offensive language.

McDonald's announces it has dropped Kyle Larson.



"We were extremely disappointed and appalled to hear about this incident. The comments made by Kyle Larson are insensitive, offensive and not reflective of our inclusive values and will not be tolerated."



— Dan Bernstein (@dan_bernstein_) April 13, 2020

Statement from Credit One Bank regarding sponsorship of Kyle Larson. pic.twitter.com/SscEVpoz1z — Credit One Bank (@CreditOneBank) April 13, 2020

Larson has been suspended by NASCAR indefinitely as a result of Sunday's incident.

iRacing is a realistic simulator drivers have been using during the coronavirus pandemic to entertain NASCAR fans. Larson was competing in the game among racing pals on a live Twitch broadcast when he used the slur.