Kyle Larson edges Chase Elliott for Bristol pole
Larson ended up fastest in all three rounds of Friday’s knockout qualifying, using an average lap speed of 127.792 mph to win the pole for Saturday night’s Bass Pro Shops 500.
The pole is his third of the year, seventh of his career and first at Bristol. Larson started first in the 2017 spring race at Bristol but the field was set by owner points when qualifying was rained out.
"It's always good to qualify well but this is my favorite race track so it's nice to start out front and hopefully we can lead a lot of laps tomorrow and finally close on of these things out," Larson said.
"I've been close so many times. I feel like I've ran second or third and led the most laps here so many times. Hopefully this is the weekend that we can close it out. I feel like I have two really good cars, both for the Xfintiy Series and here tomorrow as well."
Larson’s previous best finish at Bristol in nine starts was second in this year’s spring race.
Chase Elliott ended up second (127.665 mph) and Kyle Busch – who won the spring race – was third (127.639 mph). Paul Menard was fourth and rookie William Byron completed the top-five.
"You have to be really close to perfect, if not perfect here," Elliott said. It's so hard to be good for 500 laps, but that's what it takes. I really wanted that first pit box, that makes such a huge difference here. If there's any place that makes a difference, it's here."
Rounding out the Top 12 starters are Kevin Harvick, Denny Hamlin, Aric Almirola, Kurt Busch, Ryan Blaney, Brad Keselowski and Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
1
42
Chevrolet
3
15.015
127.792
2
9
Chevrolet
3
15.030
0.015
0.015
127.665
3
18
Toyota
4
15.033
0.018
0.003
127.639
4
21
Ford
4
15.037
0.022
0.004
127.605
5
24
Chevrolet
5
15.043
0.028
0.006
127.554
6
4
Ford
3
15.104
0.089
0.061
127.039
7
11
Toyota
3
15.121
0.106
0.017
126.896
8
10
Ford
3
15.123
0.108
0.002
126.880
9
41
Ford
3
15.125
0.110
0.002
126.863
10
12
Ford
4
15.137
0.122
0.012
126.762
11
2
Ford
5
15.198
0.183
0.061
126.253
12
17
Ford
4
15.230
0.215
0.032
125.988
Round 2
Larson was the first car on the track in the second round but didn’t begin his lap until just under four minutes remained in the session.
He still ended up with the fastest average lap of the session, coming in at 127.631 mph. Menard was second (127.123 mph) and Kyle Busch was third (126.972 mph). Keselowski and Hamlin completed the top-five.
Also advancing to the final round were Elliott, Kurt Busch, Harvick, Blaney, Byron, Almirola and Stenhouse.
“I lost all kinds of grip with the right front,” Stenhouse said over his team radio following his run.
Among those who failed to advance were Jimmie Johnson, Clint Bowyer, Erik Jones, Martin Truex Jr., Joey Logano and Alex Bowman, who tagged the wall during his qualifying run.
“We were really fast in the first round and it just didn’t transfer over to the second round,” Jones said. “We’ll have some cars to pass tomorrow night. We’ll work from behind but I think we’ll be fine.”
1
42
Chevrolet
3
15.034
127.631
2
21
Ford
2
15.094
0.060
0.060
127.123
3
18
Toyota
4
15.112
0.078
0.018
126.972
4
2
Ford
4
15.125
0.091
0.013
126.863
5
11
Toyota
2
15.131
0.097
0.006
126.813
6
9
Chevrolet
2
15.135
0.101
0.004
126.779
7
41
Ford
3
15.138
0.104
0.003
126.754
8
4
Ford
3
15.146
0.112
0.008
126.687
9
12
Ford
4
15.154
0.120
0.008
126.620
10
24
Chevrolet
3
15.225
0.191
0.071
126.030
11
10
Ford
4
15.226
0.192
0.001
126.021
12
17
Ford
3
15.237
0.203
0.011
125.930
13
48
Chevrolet
6
15.238
0.204
0.001
125.922
14
20
Toyota
3
15.246
0.212
0.008
125.856
15
38
Ford
5
15.266
0.232
0.020
125.691
16
14
Ford
4
15.268
0.234
0.002
125.675
17
78
Toyota
4
15.271
0.237
0.003
125.650
18
3
Chevrolet
3
15.278
0.244
0.007
125.592
19
22
Ford
4
15.294
0.260
0.016
125.461
20
1
Chevrolet
4
15.301
0.267
0.007
125.404
21
19
Toyota
4
15.306
0.272
0.005
125.363
22
88
Chevrolet
4
15.336
0.302
0.030
125.117
23
6
Ford
5
15.342
0.308
0.006
125.068
24
31
Chevrolet
4
15.431
0.397
0.089
124.347
Round 1
Larson set a blistering pace in the first round and his average lap speed of 127.946 mph was the fastest lap run so far on Friday.
Elliott ended up second (127.098 mph) and Blaney third (126.955 mph). Stenhouse and Suarez completed the top-five.
Rounding out the Top 10 were Johnson, Jones, McMurray, Hamlin and Bayne.
Among those who failed to advance to Round 2 were A.J. Allmendinger, Chris Buescher, Kasey Kahne, Darrell Wallace Jr. and Ty Dillon.
“It was good on the bottom and we were able to run some good laps up top. We’ll get some speed going and get some momentum and try to keep moving forward,” Buescher said.
“We have something I feel like we can move around. The PJ1 ran out real quickly. Just trying to figure out how to get more qualifying speed. I think our race speed is good.”
Most of the cars waited until there was just over seven minutes left in the 15-minute first round before they ventured out on the track to make their qualifying runs.
1
42
Chevrolet
2
14.997
127.946
2
9
Chevrolet
2
15.097
0.100
0.100
127.098
3
12
Ford
2
15.114
0.117
0.017
126.955
4
17
Ford
2
15.126
0.129
0.012
126.854
5
19
Toyota
2
15.130
0.133
0.004
126.821
6
48
Chevrolet
3
15.138
0.141
0.008
126.754
7
20
Toyota
2
15.170
0.173
0.032
126.486
8
1
Chevrolet
2
15.205
0.208
0.035
126.195
9
11
Toyota
5
15.233
0.236
0.028
125.963
10
6
Ford
4
15.238
0.241
0.005
125.922
11
10
Ford
2
15.239
0.242
0.001
125.914
12
41
Ford
2
15.241
0.244
0.002
125.897
13
24
Chevrolet
3
15.252
0.255
0.011
125.806
14
18
Toyota
3
15.259
0.262
0.007
125.749
15
4
Ford
2
15.261
0.264
0.002
125.732
16
88
Chevrolet
2
15.262
0.265
0.001
125.724
17
22
Ford
2
15.264
0.267
0.002
125.708
18
14
Ford
3
15.272
0.275
0.008
125.642
19
38
Ford
5
15.278
0.281
0.006
125.592
20
78
Toyota
3
15.279
0.282
0.001
125.584
21
21
Ford
2
15.281
0.284
0.002
125.568
22
2
Ford
5
15.290
0.293
0.009
125.494
23
31
Chevrolet
6
15.294
0.297
0.004
125.461
24
3
Chevrolet
7
15.308
0.311
0.014
125.346
25
47
Chevrolet
3
15.363
0.366
0.055
124.897
26
95
Chevrolet
6
15.426
0.429
0.063
124.387
27
43
Chevrolet
8
15.435
0.438
0.009
124.315
28
37
Chevrolet
4
15.448
0.451
0.013
124.210
29
32
Ford
5
15.466
0.469
0.018
124.066
30
72
Chevrolet
3
15.482
0.485
0.016
123.937
31
34
Ford
4
15.514
0.517
0.032
123.682
32
13
Chevrolet
8
15.567
0.570
0.053
123.261
33
96
Toyota
4
15.688
0.691
0.121
122.310
34
7
Chevrolet
7
15.754
0.757
0.066
121.798
35
15
Chevrolet
4
15.758
0.761
0.004
121.767
36
51
Chevrolet
3
15.822
0.825
0.064
121.274
37
66
Toyota
12
15.882
0.885
0.060
120.816
38
99
Chevrolet
12
15.899
0.902
0.017
120.687
39
00
Chevrolet
7
15.936
0.939
0.037
120.407
40
23
Jones Blake
Toyota
9
16.101
1.104
0.165
119.173
41
52
Chevrolet
12
15.909
0.912
120.611