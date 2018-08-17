Kyle Larson edges Chase Elliott for Bristol pole

Jim Utter
Larson ended up fastest in all three rounds of Friday’s knockout qualifying, using an average lap speed of 127.792 mph to win the pole for Saturday night’s Bass Pro Shops 500.

The pole is his third of the year, seventh of his career and first at Bristol. Larson started first in the 2017 spring race at Bristol but the field was set by owner points when qualifying was rained out.

"It's always good to qualify well but this is my favorite race track so it's nice to start out front and hopefully we can lead a lot of laps tomorrow and finally close on of these things out," Larson said.

"I've been close so many times. I feel like I've ran second or third and led the most laps here so many times. Hopefully this is the weekend that we can close it out. I feel like I have two really good cars, both for the Xfintiy Series and here tomorrow as well."

Larson’s previous best finish at Bristol in nine starts was second in this year’s spring race.

Chase Elliott ended up second (127.665 mph) and Kyle Busch – who won the spring race – was third (127.639 mph). Paul Menard was fourth and rookie William Byron completed the top-five.

"You have to be really close to perfect, if not perfect here," Elliott said. It's so hard to be good for 500 laps, but that's what it takes. I really wanted that first pit box, that makes such a huge difference here. If there's any place that makes a difference, it's here."

Rounding out the Top 12 starters are Kevin Harvick, Denny Hamlin, Aric Almirola, Kurt Busch, Ryan Blaney, Brad Keselowski and Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

1

42

 Kyle Larson 

Chevrolet

3

15.015

 

 

127.792

2

9

 Chase Elliott 

Chevrolet

3

15.030

0.015

0.015

127.665

3

18

 Kyle Busch 

Toyota

4

15.033

0.018

0.003

127.639

4

21

 Paul Menard 

Ford

4

15.037

0.022

0.004

127.605

5

24

 William Byron 

Chevrolet

5

15.043

0.028

0.006

127.554

6

4

 Kevin Harvick 

Ford

3

15.104

0.089

0.061

127.039

7

11

 Denny Hamlin 

Toyota

3

15.121

0.106

0.017

126.896

8

10

 Aric Almirola 

Ford

3

15.123

0.108

0.002

126.880

9

41

 Kurt Busch 

Ford

3

15.125

0.110

0.002

126.863

10

12

 Ryan Blaney 

Ford

4

15.137

0.122

0.012

126.762

11

2

 Brad Keselowski 

Ford

5

15.198

0.183

0.061

126.253

12

17

 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 

Ford

4

15.230

0.215

0.032

125.988

Round 2

Larson was the first car on the track in the second round but didn’t begin his lap until just under four minutes remained in the session.

He still ended up with the fastest average lap of the session, coming in at 127.631 mph. Menard was second (127.123 mph) and Kyle Busch was third (126.972 mph). Keselowski and Hamlin completed the top-five.

Also advancing to the final round were Elliott, Kurt Busch, Harvick, Blaney, Byron, Almirola and Stenhouse.

“I lost all kinds of grip with the right front,” Stenhouse said over his team radio following his run.

Among those who failed to advance were Jimmie Johnson, Clint Bowyer, Erik Jones, Martin Truex Jr., Joey Logano and Alex Bowman, who tagged the wall during his qualifying run.

“We were really fast in the first round and it just didn’t transfer over to the second round,” Jones said. “We’ll have some cars to pass tomorrow night. We’ll work from behind but I think we’ll be fine.”

1

42

 Kyle Larson 

Chevrolet

3

15.034

 

 

127.631

2

21

 Paul Menard 

Ford

2

15.094

0.060

0.060

127.123

3

18

 Kyle Busch 

Toyota

4

15.112

0.078

0.018

126.972

4

2

 Brad Keselowski 

Ford

4

15.125

0.091

0.013

126.863

5

11

 Denny Hamlin 

Toyota

2

15.131

0.097

0.006

126.813

6

9

 Chase Elliott 

Chevrolet

2

15.135

0.101

0.004

126.779

7

41

 Kurt Busch 

Ford

3

15.138

0.104

0.003

126.754

8

4

 Kevin Harvick 

Ford

3

15.146

0.112

0.008

126.687

9

12

 Ryan Blaney 

Ford

4

15.154

0.120

0.008

126.620

10

24

 William Byron 

Chevrolet

3

15.225

0.191

0.071

126.030

11

10

 Aric Almirola 

Ford

4

15.226

0.192

0.001

126.021

12

17

 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 

Ford

3

15.237

0.203

0.011

125.930

13

48

 Jimmie Johnson 

Chevrolet

6

15.238

0.204

0.001

125.922

14

20

 Erik Jones 

Toyota

3

15.246

0.212

0.008

125.856

15

38

 David Ragan 

Ford

5

15.266

0.232

0.020

125.691

16

14

 Clint Bowyer 

Ford

4

15.268

0.234

0.002

125.675

17

78

 Martin Truex Jr. 

Toyota

4

15.271

0.237

0.003

125.650

18

3

 Austin Dillon 

Chevrolet

3

15.278

0.244

0.007

125.592

19

22

 Joey Logano 

Ford

4

15.294

0.260

0.016

125.461

20

1

 Jamie McMurray 

Chevrolet

4

15.301

0.267

0.007

125.404

21

19

 Daniel Suarez 

Toyota

4

15.306

0.272

0.005

125.363

22

88

 Alex Bowman 

Chevrolet

4

15.336

0.302

0.030

125.117

23

6

 Trevor Bayne 

Ford

5

15.342

0.308

0.006

125.068

24

31

 Ryan Newman 

Chevrolet

4

15.431

0.397

0.089

124.347

Round 1

Larson set a blistering pace in the first round and his average lap speed of 127.946 mph was the fastest lap run so far on Friday.

Elliott ended up second (127.098 mph) and Blaney third (126.955 mph). Stenhouse and Suarez completed the top-five.

Rounding out the Top 10 were Johnson, Jones, McMurray, Hamlin and Bayne.

Among those who failed to advance to Round 2 were A.J. Allmendinger, Chris Buescher, Kasey Kahne, Darrell Wallace Jr. and Ty Dillon.

“It was good on the bottom and we were able to run some good laps up top. We’ll get some speed going and get some momentum and try to keep moving forward,” Buescher said.

“We have something I feel like we can move around. The PJ1 ran out real quickly. Just trying to figure out how to get more qualifying speed. I think our race speed is good.”

Most of the cars waited until there was just over seven minutes left in the 15-minute first round before they ventured out on the track to make their qualifying runs.

1

42

 Kyle Larson 

Chevrolet

2

14.997

 

 

127.946

2

9

 Chase Elliott 

Chevrolet

2

15.097

0.100

0.100

127.098

3

12

 Ryan Blaney 

Ford

2

15.114

0.117

0.017

126.955

4

17

 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 

Ford

2

15.126

0.129

0.012

126.854

5

19

 Daniel Suarez 

Toyota

2

15.130

0.133

0.004

126.821

6

48

 Jimmie Johnson 

Chevrolet

3

15.138

0.141

0.008

126.754

7

20

 Erik Jones 

Toyota

2

15.170

0.173

0.032

126.486

8

1

 Jamie McMurray 

Chevrolet

2

15.205

0.208

0.035

126.195

9

11

 Denny Hamlin 

Toyota

5

15.233

0.236

0.028

125.963

10

6

 Trevor Bayne 

Ford

4

15.238

0.241

0.005

125.922

11

10

 Aric Almirola 

Ford

2

15.239

0.242

0.001

125.914

12

41

 Kurt Busch 

Ford

2

15.241

0.244

0.002

125.897

13

24

 William Byron 

Chevrolet

3

15.252

0.255

0.011

125.806

14

18

 Kyle Busch 

Toyota

3

15.259

0.262

0.007

125.749

15

4

 Kevin Harvick 

Ford

2

15.261

0.264

0.002

125.732

16

88

 Alex Bowman 

Chevrolet

2

15.262

0.265

0.001

125.724

17

22

 Joey Logano 

Ford

2

15.264

0.267

0.002

125.708

18

14

 Clint Bowyer 

Ford

3

15.272

0.275

0.008

125.642

19

38

 David Ragan 

Ford

5

15.278

0.281

0.006

125.592

20

78

 Martin Truex Jr. 

Toyota

3

15.279

0.282

0.001

125.584

21

21

 Paul Menard 

Ford

2

15.281

0.284

0.002

125.568

22

2

 Brad Keselowski 

Ford

5

15.290

0.293

0.009

125.494

23

31

 Ryan Newman 

Chevrolet

6

15.294

0.297

0.004

125.461

24

3

 Austin Dillon 

Chevrolet

7

15.308

0.311

0.014

125.346

25

47

 A.J. Allmendinger 

Chevrolet

3

15.363

0.366

0.055

124.897

26

95

 Kasey Kahne 

Chevrolet

6

15.426

0.429

0.063

124.387

27

43

 Darrell Wallace Jr. 

Chevrolet

8

15.435

0.438

0.009

124.315

28

37

 Chris Buescher 

Chevrolet

4

15.448

0.451

0.013

124.210

29

32

 Matt DiBenedetto 

Ford

5

15.466

0.469

0.018

124.066

30

72

 Corey Lajoie 

Chevrolet

3

15.482

0.485

0.016

123.937

31

34

 Michael McDowell 

Ford

4

15.514

0.517

0.032

123.682

32

13

 Ty Dillon 

Chevrolet

8

15.567

0.570

0.053

123.261

33

96

Jesse Little 

Toyota

4

15.688

0.691

0.121

122.310

34

7

 J.J. Yeley 

Chevrolet

7

15.754

0.757

0.066

121.798

35

15

 Ross Chastain 

Chevrolet

4

15.758

0.761

0.004

121.767

36

51

 Reed Sorenson 

Chevrolet

3

15.822

0.825

0.064

121.274

37

66

 Timmy Hill 

Toyota

12

15.882

0.885

0.060

120.816

38

99

 Gray Gaulding 

Chevrolet

12

15.899

0.902

0.017

120.687

39

00

 Landon Cassill 

Chevrolet

7

15.936

0.939

0.037

120.407

40

23

Jones Blake 

Toyota

9

16.101

1.104

0.165

119.173

41

52

 B.J. McLeod 

Chevrolet

12

15.909

0.912

 

120.611

