Harvick, Larson capture stage wins in Atlanta

Kevin Harvick sped past Kyle Larson on the low side of Atlanta Motor Speedway eight laps before the conclusion of Stage 2 to capture the stage win at Sunday’s Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500.

MORE: Stage 2 results

Larson had comfortably led the field for 24 straight laps in Stage 2 before Harvick stalked down the No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet and finally passed it in his No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford on Lap 153.

Larson managed to reclaim the lead one lap later, but Harvick regained the front position eight laps later. It marked Harvick’s first stage win of the season when he led at the conclusion of the stage on Lap 170.

Harvick started the stage in the lead after his crew helped him off pit road first at the Stage 1 break, but Larson battled back to the front of the field by Lap 111 of the scheduled 325-lap race.

Finish Driver Team Race Points 1 Kevin Harvick Stewart-Haas Racing 10 2 Kyle Larson Chip Ganassi Racing 9 3 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing 8 4 Ryan Blaney Team Penske 7 5 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing 6 6 Joey Logano Team Penske 5 7 Kurt Busch Chip Ganassi Racing 4 8 Erik Jones Joe Gibbs Racing 3 9 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing 2 10 Clint Bowyer Stewart-Haas Racing 1

STAGE 1

Kyle Larson cruised to his first stage win of the season when he took the lead following a competition caution Sunday in the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

MORE: Full Stage 1 results

Larson, who started the race seventh, had moved into second behind pole-sitter Aric Almirola by the time the mandatory caution flag came out on Lap 35 because of overnight rain.

But Larson was faster off pit road in his No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet and maintained his lead until Stage 1 ended on Lap 85.

Kevin Harvick, a two-time winner at Atlanta, finished second in the stage in his No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford, as Almirola dropped to third in his No. 10 SHR Ford.

Kyle Busch, who started at the rear of the field after going to a backup car following a crash in practice Saturday, was 12th in the stage after rising as high as fifth.