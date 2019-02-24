Harvick, Larson capture stage wins in Atlanta
Harvick, Larson capture stage wins in AtlantaKevin Harvick sped past Kyle Larson on the low side of Atlanta Motor Speedway eight laps before the conclusion of Stage 2 to capture the stage win at Sunday's Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500. MORE: Stage 2 results Larson had comfortably led the field for 24 straight laps in Stage 2 before Harvick stalked down […]
Kevin Harvick sped past Kyle Larson on the low side of Atlanta Motor Speedway eight laps before the conclusion of Stage 2 to capture the stage win at Sunday’s Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500.
MORE: Stage 2 results
Larson had comfortably led the field for 24 straight laps in Stage 2 before Harvick stalked down the No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet and finally passed it in his No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford on Lap 153.
Larson managed to reclaim the lead one lap later, but Harvick regained the front position eight laps later. It marked Harvick’s first stage win of the season when he led at the conclusion of the stage on Lap 170.
Harvick started the stage in the lead after his crew helped him off pit road first at the Stage 1 break, but Larson battled back to the front of the field by Lap 111 of the scheduled 325-lap race.
Finish
Driver
Team
Race Points
1
Kevin Harvick
Stewart-Haas Racing
10
2
Kyle Larson
Chip Ganassi Racing
9
3
Joe Gibbs Racing
8
4
Ryan Blaney
Team Penske
7
5
Denny Hamlin
Joe Gibbs Racing
6
6
Team Penske
5
7
Kurt Busch
Chip Ganassi Racing
4
8
Erik Jones
Joe Gibbs Racing
3
9
Joe Gibbs Racing
2
10
Clint Bowyer
Stewart-Haas Racing
1
STAGE 1
Kyle Larson cruised to his first stage win of the season when he took the lead following a competition caution Sunday in the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
MORE: Full Stage 1 results
Larson, who started the race seventh, had moved into second behind pole-sitter Aric Almirola by the time the mandatory caution flag came out on Lap 35 because of overnight rain.
But Larson was faster off pit road in his No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet and maintained his lead until Stage 1 ended on Lap 85.
Kevin Harvick, a two-time winner at Atlanta, finished second in the stage in his No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford, as Almirola dropped to third in his No. 10 SHR Ford.
Kyle Busch, who started at the rear of the field after going to a backup car following a crash in practice Saturday, was 12th in the stage after rising as high as fifth.
Finish
Driver
Team
Race Points
1
Kyle Larson
Chip Ganassi Racing
10
2
Kevin Harvick
Stewart-Haas Racing
9
3
Aric Almirola
Stewart-Haas Racing
8
4
Kurt Busch
Chip Ganassi Racing
7
5
Martin Truex Jr.
Joe Gibbs Racing
6
6
Ryan Blaney
Team Penske
5
7
Joey Logano
Team Penske
4
8
Denny Hamlin
Joe Gibbs Racing
3
9
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Roush Fenway Racing
2
10
Clint Bowyer
Stewart-Haas Racing
1