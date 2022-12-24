Kyle Kuzma scores 32 points, Wizards beat Kings 125-111

·1 min read

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Kyle Kuzma scored 32 points and the Washington Wizards beat the Sacramento Kings 125-111 on Friday night to end a six-game trip.

The Wizards had lost 10 of their last 11. They snapped a 10-game losing streak with a victory at Phoenix on Tuesday night, then fall at Utah on Thursday night.

Bradley Beal added 24 points for Washington (13-21) and Rui Hachimura had 21.

Domantas Sabonis had his second consecutive triple-double for Sacramento (17-14) with 20 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists. De’Aaron Fox scored 26 points, and Malik Monk had 16.

Washington opened the second quarter on a 28-9 run and led by 30. The Wizards outscored the Kings 70-50 in the paint.

TIP-INS

Wizards: F Deni Avdija was ruled out because of lower back soreness. … G Delon Wright made his first appearance since Oct. 25 after dealing with a hamstring sprain.

Kings: Sabonis left the game with three minutes left and was holding his hand. He went to the locker room and didn't return.

UP NEXT

Wizards: Host Philadelphia on Tuesday night.

Kings: Host Denver on Tuesday night.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Cameron Salerno, The Associated Press

