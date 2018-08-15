Kyle Kuzma on LeBron James-led Lakers: ‘We think that a lot of people are underestimating us’

Kyle Kuzma is excited to play with his new teammates.

The 23-year-old forward averaged 16.1 points and 6.3 rebounds per game as a rookie for the Lakers in 2017-18. But, he’ll be playing alongside almost an entirely different team next season.

Los Angeles completely overhauled its roster this summer after LeBron James announced he was leaving the Cavaliers and signing a four-year, $154 million contract with the team in early July.

Kuzma told ESPN on Tuesday that he has been training with James.

"We are both definitely excited about the roster and the pieces that we have," Kuzma told ESPN. "And we think that a lot of people are underestimating us. It is definitely going to be fun playing with all these new guys."

The Lakers also re-signed Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and inked Lance Stephenson, JaVale McGee, Rajon Rondo as well as Michael Beasley to contracts in the offseason.

"A lot of people say we got a lot of different people, a lot of new people," Kuzma said. "But change can be a good thing. It is not necessarily always a bad thing. There's a lot of teams in the NBA that need to work on their chemistry; we are just one of them."



