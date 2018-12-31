Kyle Kuzma after Lakers win: 'We are not just one player'

Los Angeles is learning how to win without its veterans.

Despite the absence of injured LeBron James and Rajon Rondo, the Lakers managed a 121-114 win over the Kings on Sunday, and the young squad learned a valuable lesson in the process.

"Just that we can do more as a young core and as a team," forward Kyle Kuzma said when asked what he has accomplished during the team's stretch without James and Rondo, via ESPN. "We are not just one player, we just got to eliminate little mistakes and we could have won all three games [without them]. For us, it is just continue to keep getting better and better and when those guys get back, hit the ground running."

The victory snapped the Lakers' two-game skid since James suffered a groin injury. James' teams had previously lost 13 consecutive games when he wasn't in the lineup, dating back to March 16, 2016 when the Cavaliers beat the Mavericks, before Sunday's win.

Los Angeles will look to carry that momentum into 2019 when it hosts Oklahoma City at 10:30 p.m. ET Wednesday.