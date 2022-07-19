Kyle Korver reportedly finalizing deal to join the Atlanta Hawks front office

Kyle Korver is returning to the Atlanta Hawks, this time in a front office role. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Kyle Korver is headed back to the Atlanta Hawks.

Korver and the Hawks are finalizing a deal that will move him into a front office role with the organization, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

The Atlanta Hawks are finalizing the hire of Kyle Korver to a front office role, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Korver played in Atlanta from 2012-17, making the All-Star team in 2015. He was a Nets player development coach last season. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 19, 2022

Korver played 17 seasons in the league from 2003-2020. He played more four seasons for the Hawks from 2012-16, where he averaged a career-best 10.9 points and 3.7 rebounds while earning his only All-Star nod. The Iowa native only played more for the Philadelphia 76ers, where he started his career, though just by five games.

In total, Korver averaged 9.7 points and shot nearly 43% from the 3-point line in 1,232 games throughout his career.

The former Creighton standout retired after the 2019-20 season, which he spent with the Milwaukee Bucks. He spent last season working as a player development coach with the Brooklyn Nets.

Though he is no longer coaching, and it’s unclear what his new role with the front office is specifically, Korver will undoubtedly play a big part in trying to help the Hawks reach their second Eastern Conference finals in three years next season.