Kyle Edmund's Australian Open preparations dealt a blow as he crashes out in Brisbane

British number one Kyle Edmund was on the wrong end of an upset in Brisbane as he crashed out to qualifier Yasutaka Uchiyama in straight sets.

Edmund, third seed at the hard court tournament, nearly went a break up in the fifth game of the first set but his Japanese opponent saved two break points.

The remainder of the set also followed serve.

Edmund broke twice during the tiebreak but failed to convert two set points and Uchiyama, ranked 185 in the world, won four points in a row to take the set in just under an hour.

Uchiyama wrapped up the second set in 36 minutes, claiming a spot in the next round after converting his second match point.

The damage was done in the third game, where Edmund was broken to love as Uchiyama took the match 7-6 (8/6) 6-4.

Elsewhere, Harriet Dart lasted less than an hour as she went down 6-2 6-0 to Latvian Anastasija Sevastova.

Briton Dart, 22, lost two consecutive service games in the first set to the world number 11 and won only 12 points in the final set.

Eighth seed Sevastova, who will go on to play Naomi Osaka in the next round, converted on her fourth match point.