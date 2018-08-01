Kyle Eastmond joins Leicester Tigers from Wasps as Matt Toomua returns to Australia

Leicester Tigers have signed dual code international Kyle Eastmond.

The 29-year-old began his rugby league career with St Helens before switching to the 15-man game at Bath in 2011.

Eastmond gained the first of his six England caps on the summer tour to Argentina in 2013 and joined Wasps in 2016.

"It's great to join a massive club like Leicester with a strong tradition," Eastmond told the official Tigers website after completing his move across the Midlands. "I'm very happy to be a Tiger."

Tigers head coach Matt O'Connor added: "We have some very skilful and exciting players in our backline and Kyle will add to that quality. He has an impressive skill set and we're delighted we've been able to bring him into the squad here ahead of the new season."

Leicester have also announced that Australia international Matt Toomua is returning home in a bid to win a World Cup place.

Toomua has agreed terms with Rugby Australia and the Melbourne Rebels before returning to the Tigers for the remainder of their 2018-19 campaign.

The 28-year-old will return to Leicester during the Rugby Championship rest periods, which coincide with rounds one and four of the Gallagher Premiership.

"It has been a tough couple of weeks and one of the hardest decisions I've had to make in my career," Toomua said. "The option to return to Australia was something that did exist within my contract after the 2019 season.

"In all honesty I thought my time in Australian rugby was finished, and I was very happy in Leicester and contributing to the club here. However the opportunity to return home to my wife and family after almost three years apart, and potentially play in another World Cup was too hard to ignore."

Toomua joined the Tigers from the Brumbies in the summer of 2016, but a serious knee injury ruled him out of most of his first campaign.

The 33-times capped Wallaby shone at centre and fly-half last season and was voted the 2017-18 supporters' player of the year.

"I am still very much a Tigers player and, if anything, being able to have this all sorted is more positive than to have a decision hanging over my head," Toomua said. "I absolutely love the club, have become close friends with all of my team-mates and want to go out in a successful way.

"There is still plenty of time left before I finish my time here and I am committed to adding to that history."