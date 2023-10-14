Kyle Connor leads the Winnipeg Jets past the Florida Panthers 6-4

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Kyle Connor had two goals and an assist, and Winnipeg beat the Florida Panthers 6-4 on Saturday in the Jets' home opener.

Mark Scheifele and Mason Appleton each had a goal and an assist for the Jets, who lost 5-3 at Calgary on Wednesday in their opener. Morgan Barron and defenseman Dylan DeMelo also scored.

Connor Hellebuyck made 29 saves for the Jets in the opener of a three-game homestand.

Evan Rodrigues had two goals and two assists for the Panthers, who dropped their second straight game to begin the season. Sam Reinhart had a goal and an assist, and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 29 shots.

Rodrigues scored his first goal 25 seconds into the second period to give Florida a 2-1 lead. But Winnipeg responded with four straight goals.

Connor tied it up again just 10 seconds after Rodrigues scored. Barron made it 3-2 at 8:20, and DeMelo fired the puck in from the high slot at 9:55.

The third period opened with Scheifele and Matthew Tkachuk throwing some punches at each other just over a minute into the action. Earlier in the game, Tkachuk and Jets captain Adam Lowry exchanged some shoves and heated words.

Appleton made it 5-2 with a short-handed goal, putting a shot under Bobrovsky with 5:43 remaining.

Florida closed to 5-4 on goals by Verhaeghe at 16:31 and Rodrigues at 17:36. Tkachuk hit the post less than a minute later, but Connor scored an empty-netter with 1:10 remaining.

Florida was 1 for 7 on the power play, and Winnipeg went 2 for 6.

The Jets have won their past six home openers. Connor has scored in each of those games, netting a total of eight goals, which is the most for home openers in franchise history.

Panthers: Visit the New Jersey Devils on Monday.

Jets: Host the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday,

