Kyle Busch wins Xfinity Series race at Texas but then gets disqualified after car doesn't pass inspection

Kyle Busch is still on 97 career Xfinity Series wins.

Busch took the checkered flag for his 98th Xfinity Series win when he won at Texas Motor Speedway on Saturday. But that win was taken away after the race when Busch’s car failed post-race inspection.

According to NASCAR, the left rear of Busch’s car was too low. Busch’s DQ means that Austin Cindric is the race winner. The “win” is Cindric’s third-straight.

Busch is the second driver to lose an Xfinity Series win because of NASCAR’s new disqualification rules. The sanctioning body traditionally let drivers keep wins if their cars passed inspection and added points and monetary penalties instead. But the series implemented a new rule in 2019 that took away wins for cars that didn’t pass tech after the race.

The previous driver to lose an Xfinity Series win was Busch’s Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Denny Hamlin. He lost a win at Darlington in September.

The first driver to lose a win because of the new rule was Ross Chastain. He won at Iowa in the Truck Series but his truck failed inspection in June of 2019.

Busch is the winningest driver in Xfinity Series history and is the winningest driver in NASCAR when counting wins across the Cup, Xfinity and Truck Series. Busch has 211 wins over all three series, 10 more than Richard Petty, who had 200 Cup Series wins and a win in the now-defunct Convertible Series.

