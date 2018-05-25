Kyle Busch wins third pole of 2018, will start first for Coca-Cola 600

Kyle Busch (18) drives his car during practice for the NASCAR Cup series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, May 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Kyle Busch has a good starting spot as he chases his first Cup Series points win at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Busch posted the fastest lap in the second and third rounds of qualifying to get his third pole of the season on Thursday. He’ll start first ahead of Joey Logano, who beat Denny Hamlin for the second spot.

Busch’s third pole of the season ties him for the series lead with defending Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr. He joked after his qualifying run that it was credit to “pure talent” on his part and the part of the team, a reference to his comments after finishing second in last week’s Truck Series race.

Kevin Harvick, who leads the series with five wins, didn’t get to make a qualifying attempt. His car didn’t pass technical inspection and Harvick will start at the back of the pack for Sunday’s race. Harvick won the last points race (at Kansas) and won Saturday’s All-Star Race at Charlotte.

Busch won last season’s All-Star Race for his first Cup Series win at Charlotte. The 1.5-mile track is the only track Busch hasn’t won a points race at. If he wins Sunday night he’ll have Cup points victories at 23 different tracks.

Here’s the full starting lineup for Sunday night’s race:

1. Kyle Busch

2. Joey Logano

3. Denny Hamlin

4. Erik Jones

5. Brad Keselowski

6. Ryan Newman

7. Jamie McMurray

8. Ryan Blaney

9. Aric Almirola

10. Daniel Suarez

11. Kyle Larson

12. Austin Dillon

13. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

14. Paul Menard

15. Martin Truex Jr.

16. Kurt Busch

17. Matt Kenseth

18. Chris Buescher

19. David Ragan

20. Ty Dillon

21. William Byron

22. Chase Elliott

23. Jimmie Johnson

24. Darrell Wallace Jr.

25. Ross Chastain

26. Kasey Kahne

27. Alex Bowman

28. Clint Bowyer

29. Michael McDowell

30. AJ Allmendinger

31. Matt DiBenedetto

32. Parker Kligerman

33. Corey LaJoie

34. Gray Gaulding

35. Landon Cassill

36. Timmy Hill

37. Jeffrey Earnhardt

38. BJ McLeod

39. Kevin Harvick

40. JJ Yeley

