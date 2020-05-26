Kyle Busch thwarts Cindric with last-lap pass in OT, rallies for Xfinity win at Charlotte

Kyle Busch sidestepped Austin Cindric with a last-lap pass, rallying from a pit-road speeding penalty for victory Monday evening in overtime in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Busch netted his first Xfinity win of the season, his ninth win in the series at the 1.5-mile North Carolina track and the 97th triumph of his Xfinity Series career. His Joe Gibbs Racing No. 54 Toyota led 94 of the 203 laps in the Alsco 300.

Daniel Hemric slipped by Cindric for second place, with his JR Motorsports No. 8 Chevrolet finishing .178 seconds behind the winner at the finish. Cindric held on for third with Ross Chastain and Justin Allgaier finishing out the top five in order.

Busch won the first two stages in his third Xfinity start of the season, battling fiercely with pole-starter Chastain before the race’s midpoint. He built a sizable lead before a cycle of green-flag pit stops began in Stage 3.

A flurry of activity midway through the final stage altered the complexion of the race. Contenders Chase Briscoe, Brandon Jones and Busch were penalized for speeding on pit road, and Chastain overshot his pit stall. After Timmy Hill’s No. 66 entry suffered engine failure on Lap 155, Briscoe and Chastain sustained right-side damage in its wake.

Briscoe entered the race as the Xfinity Series’ points leader. He rallied from an earlier pit-road penalty for an uncontrolled tire that left him lined up 17th for the start of the final stage. But his already damaged hopes for his third win of the season took another hit with another scrub of the wall with 30 laps remaining. He finished 20th.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series’ next race is scheduled Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET, FS1, PRN, SiriusXM) at Bristol Motor Speedway.

This story will be updated.