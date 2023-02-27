Kyle Busch sets NASCAR record with win at Auto Club Speedway

Kyle Busch broke a tie with Richard Petty at Auto Club Speedway on Sunday.

Busch won Sunday’s second Cup Series race ahead of Chase Elliott and Ross Chastain and has now won a Cup race in 19 consecutive seasons. Busch was tied with the seven-time champion entering the 2023 season with at least one win in 18 seasons.

The win is Busch’s 61st career Cup Series win and also came at the site of his first Cup win. Busch won in August of 2005 for the first time at Auto Club Speedway and is set to be the last winner at the 2-mile track. NASCAR has already reportedly sold most of the land the speedway sits on and has plans to demolish the track and build a short track in its place.