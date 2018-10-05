Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick to start on front row after Dover qualifying rained out
The Dover starting lineup will be set by points after qualifying was rained out Friday.
That means the 12 remaining playoff drivers will start in the first 12 positions for Sunday’s race. Kyle Busch will start first and Kevin Harvick will start alongside him in second. Martin Truex Jr. starts third. The three drivers (Harvick, Truex and Busch) have won each of the last three playoff races at Dover. They’re also three of the last four Cup Series champions.
Sunday’s race is set to go green shortly after 2 p.m. ET. No drivers missed the race because of the rain. Thirty-nine cars are entered in the 40-car field.
1. Kyle Busch
2. Kevin Harvick
3. Martin Truex Jr.
4. Brad Keselowski
5. Clint Bowyer
6. Joey Logano
7. Kurt Busch
8. Ryan Blaney
9. Chase Elliott
10. Kyle Larson
11. Aric Almirola
12. Alex Bowman
13. Jimmie Johnson
14. Austin Dillon
15. Denny Hamlin
16. Erik Jones
17. Ryan Newman
18. Paul Menard
19. Daniel Suarez
20. Jamie McMurray
21. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
22. William Byron
23. Chris Buescher
24. AJ Allmendinger
25. Regan Smith
26. David Ragan
27. Michael McDowell
28. Trevor Bayne
29. Bubba Wallace
30. Ty Dillon
31. Matt DiBenedetto
32. Ross Chastain
33. Corey LaJoie
34. Landon Cassill
35. JJ Yeley
36. BJ McLeod
37. Jeffrey Earnhardt
38. Timmy Hill
39. Harrison Rhodes
