Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick to start on front row after Dover qualifying rained out

Rain washed out Friday’s qualifying. (Getty)

The Dover starting lineup will be set by points after qualifying was rained out Friday.

That means the 12 remaining playoff drivers will start in the first 12 positions for Sunday’s race. Kyle Busch will start first and Kevin Harvick will start alongside him in second. Martin Truex Jr. starts third. The three drivers (Harvick, Truex and Busch) have won each of the last three playoff races at Dover. They’re also three of the last four Cup Series champions.

Sunday’s race is set to go green shortly after 2 p.m. ET. No drivers missed the race because of the rain. Thirty-nine cars are entered in the 40-car field.

1. Kyle Busch

2. Kevin Harvick

3. Martin Truex Jr.

4. Brad Keselowski

5. Clint Bowyer

6. Joey Logano

7. Kurt Busch

8. Ryan Blaney

9. Chase Elliott

10. Kyle Larson

11. Aric Almirola

12. Alex Bowman

13. Jimmie Johnson

14. Austin Dillon

15. Denny Hamlin

16. Erik Jones

17. Ryan Newman

18. Paul Menard

19. Daniel Suarez

20. Jamie McMurray

21. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

22. William Byron

23. Chris Buescher

24. AJ Allmendinger

25. Regan Smith

26. David Ragan

27. Michael McDowell

28. Trevor Bayne

29. Bubba Wallace

30. Ty Dillon

31. Matt DiBenedetto

32. Ross Chastain

33. Corey LaJoie

34. Landon Cassill

35. JJ Yeley

36. BJ McLeod

37. Jeffrey Earnhardt

38. Timmy Hill

39. Harrison Rhodes

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

