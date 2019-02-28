Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing and Mars announce extension Hackettstown, N.J. -- Today, Mars, Incorporated announced a multi-year extension to its partnership with Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR), that will see the confectionery giant continue to serve as the primary sponsor of the No. 18 M&M'S® Toyota in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. The relationship, one of the longest and most successful in the […]

Hackettstown, N.J. — Today, Mars, Incorporated announced a multi-year extension to its partnership with Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR), that will see the confectionery giant continue to serve as the primary sponsor of the No. 18 M&M‘S® Toyota in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. The relationship, one of the longest and most successful in the sport, will continue the unmatched success the partners have seen together both on and off the track.

In addition, JGR has extended their relationship with Kyle Busch, which will continue to see NASCAR’s “Candyman” behind the wheel of the No. 18 M&M‘S® Toyota. Since Busch‘s debut with JGR and Mars, Incorporated, the 2015 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Champion has achieved an incredible 40 wins behind the wheel of Mars sponsored race cars and an unforgettable 2015 season that saw Busch come back from injury to win his first Championship.

“This relationship started over a decade ago and we have experienced more success than any of us ever thought possible,” said William Clements, Global Vice President, Sponsorship & Community Events, Mars, Incorporated. “Partnering with Joe Gibbs Racing and Kyle Busch provides us with a unique opportunity to elevate our brands by aligning ourselves with a world-class sport, racing team partner and driver, as well as the most dedicated fans in all of professional sports.”

“I‘m proud and honored to continue to compete for Joe Gibbs Racing and Mars,” explained Busch, who finished fourth in the 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. “Racing for more than a decade with such an iconic team and sponsor has been incredible, and knowing that we can continue this winning relationship is very special.”

“Since the start of our partnership together in 2008, our relationship has been strong,” said Joe Gibbs, owner of Joe Gibbs Racing. “As a team owner, the hope is to find partners and drivers that help us grow as an organization, and Kyle Busch and Mars, Incorporated have done exactly that. We have one of the longest partnerships in all of sports, and that really speaks to the strength of the understanding and respect we have for one another.”

Away from the track, JGR and Kyle Busch are also an impressive force for Mars, pioneering the use of driver and team star power through savvy social and digital marketing techniques to strengthen the relationship with NASCAR fans, while also expanding into new audiences. Every weekend, the No. 18 is used as a blank canvas, displaying new product innovations that are seen in almost real-time by an audience of 80 million. While most recognizable with the iconic M&M‘S® livery, the No. 18 Toyota has also represented dozens of Mars, Incorporated‘s iconic brands including SNICKERS®, SKITTLES®, DOUBLE MINT® and PEDIGREE®