Chocolate is the answer; it doesn’t matter what the question is. Kyle Busch and Joe Gibbs Racing revealed the Darlington throwback scheme for the No. 18 Toyota on Monday, and it’s a nod to when M&M’s candies first appeared on the hood of the car in 2004.

Mmmm, get a load of this look set to take the track for the Cook Out Southern 500 at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday at Darlington Raceway (NBCSN, NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio):