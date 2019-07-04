Kyle Busch gets some Ford help to lead first practice at Daytona

Jim Utter
motorsport.com

Busch ran with a group of Ford drivers about 34 minutes into the first practice and posted the fastest average lap speed of 200.754 mph.

Ty Dillon ended up second (200.682 mph) and Chris Buescher was third (200.638 mph). Jimmie Johnson was fourth and Austin Dillon completed the top-five.

The practice session was called after about 37 minutes when lightning strikes were reported in the vicinity of Daytona International Speedway.

Rounding out the top-10 in practice were Ryan Newman, Daniel Hemric, Kyle Larson, Kurt Busch and Chase Elliott.

In all, the top 13 drivers averaged more than 200 mph in their respective top practice laps.

There was one other caution during the session about six minutes in when fluid and debris were discovered on the track. Practice resumed shortly thereafter. 

Much like they did at Talladega Superspeedway earlier this season, drivers with the same manufacturer spent more of their drafting time with each other.

1

18

United States
United States

 Kyle Busch 

 

Toyota

18

44.831

 

 

200.754

2

13

United States
United States

 Ty Dillon 

 

Chevrolet

18

44.847

0.016

0.016

200.682

3

37

United States
United States

 Chris Buescher 

 

Chevrolet

21

44.857

0.026

0.010

200.638

4

48

United States
United States

 Jimmie Johnson 

 

Chevrolet

23

44.921

0.090

0.064

200.352

5

3

United States
United States

 Austin Dillon 

 

Chevrolet

17

44.922

0.091

0.001

200.347

6

6

United States
United States

 Ryan Newman 

 

Ford

15

44.926

0.095

0.004

200.329

7

8

United States
United States

 Daniel Hemric 

 

Chevrolet

20

44.931

0.100

0.005

200.307

8

42

United States
United States

 Kyle Larson 

 

Chevrolet

26

44.933

0.102

0.002

200.298

9

1

United States
United States

 Kurt Busch 

 

Chevrolet

22

44.934

0.103

0.001

200.294

10

9

United States
United States

 Chase Elliott 

 

Chevrolet

25

44.935

0.104

0.001

200.289

11

24

United States
United States

 William Byron 

 

Chevrolet

25

44.938

0.107

0.003

200.276

12

88

United States
United States

 Alex Bowman 

 

Chevrolet

20

44.941

0.110

0.003

200.263

13

38

United States
United States

 David Ragan 

 

Ford

21

44.992

0.161

0.051

200.036

14

2

United States
United States

 Brad Keselowski 

 

Ford

23

45.013

0.182

0.021

199.942

15

22

United States
United States

 Joey Logano 

 

Ford

28

45.020

0.189

0.007

199.911

16

12

United States
United States

 Ryan Blaney 

 

Ford

24

45.035

0.204

0.015

199.845

17

17

United States
United States

 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 

 

Ford

22

45.040

0.209

0.005

199.822

18

21

United States
United States

 Paul Menard 

 

Ford

26

45.041

0.210

0.001

199.818

19

4

United States
United States

 Kevin Harvick 

 

Ford

17

45.044

0.213

0.003

199.805

20

20

United States
United States

 Erik Jones 

 

Toyota

19

45.046

0.215

0.002

199.796

21

10

United States
United States

 Aric Almirola 

 

Ford

24

45.050

0.219

0.004

199.778

22

41

Mexico
Mexico

 Daniel Suarez 

 

Ford

21

45.050

0.219

0.000

199.778

23

14

United States
United States

 Clint Bowyer 

 

Ford

17

45.097

0.266

0.047

199.570

24

47

United States
United States

 Ryan Preece 

 

Chevrolet

15

45.159

0.328

0.062

199.296

25

43

United States
United States

 Darrell Wallace Jr. 

 

Chevrolet

21

45.160

0.329

0.001

199.291

26

34

United States
United States

 Michael McDowell 

 

Ford

24

45.215

0.384

0.055

199.049

27

11

United States
United States

 Denny Hamlin 

 

Toyota

6

45.824

0.993

0.609

196.404

28

95

United States
United States

 Matt DiBenedetto 

 

Toyota

3

46.068

1.237

0.244

195.363

29

96

United States
United States

 Parker Kligerman 

 

Toyota

9

46.230

1.399

0.162

194.679

30

36

United States
United States

 Matt Tifft 

 

Ford

6

46.558

1.727

0.328

193.307

31

00

United States
United States

 Landon Cassill 

 

Chevrolet

7

46.671

1.840

0.113

192.839

32

19

United States
United States

 Martin Truex Jr. 

 

Toyota

5

47.373

2.542

0.702

189.982

33

32

United States
United States

 Corey Lajoie 

 

Ford

6

47.564

2.733

0.191

189.219

34

27

United States
United States

 Ross Chastain 

 

Chevrolet

1

57.736

12.905

10.172

155.882

35

62

United States
United States

 Brendan Gaughan 

 

Chevrolet

 

 

 

 

