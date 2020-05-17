Kyle Busch to drop to the rear after JGR No. 18 fails pre-race inspection twice at Darlington

The Joe Gibbs Racing No. 18 Toyota failed pre-race inspection twice Sunday at Darlington Raceway, forcing defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch to the rear of the field for The Real Heroes 400 (3:30 p.m. ET, FOX, MRN, SiriusXM).

RELATED: Starting lineup | At-track photos | Update your Fantasy Live team

Busch had been scheduled to start fourth after Thursday’s random draw among the top 12 in team owner points set the first six rows. But the inspection issues mean that his No. 18 entry will drop to the rear during pace laps before Sunday’s 293-lap event.

The race is the first event back for any of NASCAR’s national series since the coronavirus pandemic halted the sports world in mid-March.

Brad Keselowski will start from the pole in the Team Penske No. 2 Ford after drawing the first starting spot.