Kyle Busch, Daniel Suarez will start at the rear at Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — A pair of Joe Gibbs Racing cars will give up top-12 starting spots after pre-race issues Saturday at Richmond Raceway.

The No. 18 Toyota for playoff contender Kyle Busch will drop to the rear of the field before Saturday’s Federated Auto Parts 400 (7:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM) for unapproved adjustments. The team planned to fix right-side damage to the car after Busch scraped the wall during Friday’s qualifying for the second race in the Monster Energy Series Playoffs.

The adjustments will force Busch to drop to the rear during pace laps from the 12th starting spot. The car passed the initial trip through NASCAR’s Optical Scanning Station (OSS), then cleared inspection again after repairs.

The qualifying time for the No. 19 Toyota for Daniel Suarez was disallowed after the car’s turn through the OSS. Suarez was fastest in the opening two rounds in Friday’s qualifying and settled into the fifth starting spot, a position he’ll surrender after the inspection failure.

The full field of 16 postseason drivers all cleared inspection on the first attempt. The Leavine Family Racing No. 95 for substitute driver Regan Smith failed on its first try, disallowing the team’s 33rd-fastest qualifying speed. The Front Row Motorsports No. 38 Ford of David Ragan also had its starting spot (27th) thrown out after inspection failure.