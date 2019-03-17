Kyle Busch sweeps stage wins in Auto Club 400
Kyle Busch sweeps stage wins in Auto Club 400Stage 2 recap Kyle Busch swept the opening stages of Sunday's Auto Club 400 at Auto Club Speedway, leading a total of 100 laps and taking both green-and-white checkered flags. The stage win is his series-leading fourth of the season. The 2015 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion pitted from the lead on Lap 93 […]
Stage 2 recap
Kyle Busch swept the opening stages of Sunday’s Auto Club 400 at Auto Club Speedway, leading a total of 100 laps and taking both green-and-white checkered flags.
The stage win is his series-leading fourth of the season. The 2015 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion pitted from the lead on Lap 93 but regained it shortly after green flag stops cycled through.
RELATED: Full Stage 2 results
Brad Keselowski, Ryan Blaney, Joey Logano and Aric Almirola rounded out the top five stage finishers.
Early in the stage, Daniel Hemric was forced to pit road after taking a flat tire in the same fashion as his teammate Austin Dillon saw in Stage 1. Clint Bowyer and Corey LaJoie got into each other with less than 10 to go, but both drivers were able to maintain control of their rides. It was a clean stage otherwise, with no cautions.
Finish
Driver
Team
Race Points
1
Kyle Busch
Joe Gibbs Racing
10
2
Brad Keselowski
Team Penske
9
3
Ryan Blaney
Team Penske
8
4
Joey Logano
Team Penske
7
5
Aric Almirola
Stewart-Haas Racing
6
6
Stewart-Haas Racing
5
7
Erik Jones
Joe Gibbs Racing
4
8
Chip Ganassi Racing
3
9
Joe Gibbs Racing
2
10
Chase Elliott
Hendrick Motorsports
1
Stage 1 recap
Looking for his 200th career NASCAR national series victory, Kyle Busch got off to the right start by scoring the win in the first stage of the Auto Club 400 at Auto Club Speedway on Sunday.
Busch moved up from his starting position of fourth quickly before trading the lead a few times and re-claiming it on a restart at the end of the stage. The stage win is his third of the 2019 season.
Joey Logano, Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick and Aric Almirola finished second through fifth, respectively.
RELATED: Full Stage 1 results
The first stage saw four race leaders, with Hamlin, Almirola and William Byron also spending time out front.
With five laps remaining, Busch Pole Award winner Austin Dillon suffered a tire issue, forcing him to pit from fifth place. The incident brought out the first caution of the stage. Busch re-started fourth, but moved his way to the front of the field before a Ricky Stenhouse Jr. spin brought out the caution to end the stage.
Finish
Driver
Team
Race Points
1
Kyle Busch
Joe Gibbs Racing
10
2
Joey Logano
Team Penske
9
3
Denny Hamlin
Joe Gibbs Racing
8
4
Kevin Harvick
Stewart-Haas Racing
7
5
Aric Almirola
Stewart-Haas Racing
6
6
Erik Jones
Joe Gibbs Racing
5
7
Daniel Suarez
Stewart-Haas Racing
4
8
Jimmie Johnson
Hendrick Motorsports
3
9
Ryan Blaney
Team Penske
2
10
Daniel Hemric
Richard Childress Racing
1