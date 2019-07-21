Aric Almirola, Kyle Busch split stage wins at New Hampshire Aric Almirola emerged from an eventful Stage 2 Sunday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway to land his first stage win of the Monster Energy Series season. Almirola took the lead by staying out during a late-stage cycle of pit stops, then kept his Stewart-Haas Racing No. 10 Ford out front for the final 10 laps. […]

Aric Almirola emerged from an eventful Stage 2 Sunday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway to land his first stage win of the Monster Energy Series season.

Almirola took the lead by staying out during a late-stage cycle of pit stops, then kept his Stewart-Haas Racing No. 10 Ford out front for the final 10 laps.

Joey Logano ended up second in Stage 2 in the Team Penske No. 22 Ford. Ryan Newman took third, William Byron fourth and Kyle Busch — leader of 118 of the first 150 laps — was fifth.

Stage 2 was marked by a handful of caution periods, the first emerging when Daniel Suarez’s No. 41 collided with the No. 8 of Daniel Hemric, drawing a yellow flag on Lap 109. Suarez was able to continue, but Hemric’s damage was too severe after his car’s front-end impact with the outside wall.

With 14 laps to go in the stage, Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s No. 17 Ford made heavy contact with the outside wall exiting Turn 2. He nursed his Roush Fenway Racing entry back to pit road, but left the car and was done for the day.

The final caution of the stage stemmed from a tight contest for position between Martin Truex Jr. and Clint Bowyer. Both continued after sustaining damage in their coming-together exiting Turn 4.

The full scheduled distance for Sunday’s event is 301 laps.

Finish Driver Team Points 1 Aric Almirola Stewart-Haas Racing 10 2 Joey Logano Team Penske 9 3 Ryan Newman Roush Fenway Racing 8 4 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports 7 5 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing 6 6 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing 5 7 Kyle Larson Chip Ganassi Racing 4 8 Kevin Harvick Stewart-Haas Racing 3 9 Paul Menard Wood Brothers Racing 2 10 Kurt Busch Chip Ganassi Racing 1

Stage 1

Kyle Busch showed signs of early strength with a victory in the opening stage of Sunday’s Monster Energy Series event at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Busch started second and led 61 of the first 75 laps in the Joe Gibbs Racing No. 18 Toyota. The performance marked his seventh stage win of the season — tying Joey Logano for the series lead — and allowed Busch to bank a playoff point to carry through the 10-race postseason.

RELATED: Stage 1 results

Erik Jones made it a 1-2 sweep for Joe Gibbs Racing, claiming second place in Stage 1 in the No. 20 Toyota. Aric Almirola, Clint Bowyer and pole-starter Brad Keselowski rounded out the top five in the opening segment at the 1.058-mile track.

An incident involving Austin Dillon brought out the only yellow flag of the stage on Lap 45. A tire issue forced Dillon’s No. 3 Chevrolet out of the groove and into the outside retaining wall. He continued after repairs, running multiple laps down, but slowed again with six laps left in the stage with another tire issue.

Five drivers started at the rear of the field after going to backup cars because of issues over the course of the weekend in practice and qualifying. Denny Hamlin was the best finisher among them in Stage 1, rising up to ninth to place all four Joe Gibbs Racing entries in the top 10 at the end of the stage.